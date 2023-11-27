No More Fear of Dental Visit in Houston; UPA Upgrades their Dental Sedation Techniques

Houston TX, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Houston’s premier periodontal and dental implant practice, University Periodontal Associates (UPA), is revolutionizing the patient experience by introducing advanced dental sedation techniques, eliminating the fear commonly associated with dental visits.

Under the leadership of Dr. David K. Dennison, UPA is committed to ensuring optimal comfort and care for every patient. The upgraded sedation techniques aim to create a relaxed environment, addressing the anxieties often associated with dental treatments.

Dental sedation works by administering medications to induce a relaxed or drowsy state in patients during dental procedures. There are different levels of sedation, including minimal sedation (awake but relaxed), moderate sedation (conscious but may not remember details), and deep sedation (near-unconsciousness). The medications can be delivered through inhalation, oral ingestion, intravenous injection, or intramuscular injection, depending on the level of sedation required. Dental sedation helps alleviate anxiety, fear, or discomfort, ensuring a more comfortable and stress-free experience for patients undergoing various dental treatments.

Dr. Dennison shared his enthusiasm, stating, “We understand that dental anxiety is a common concern for many individuals. Our commitment to providing top-notch dental care extends to creating a comfortable and stress-free environment. With these enhanced sedation techniques, we aim to make every dental visit a positive and anxiety-free experience.”

The state-of-the-art sedation methods employed by UPA cater to patients with varying levels of anxiety, ensuring a personalized approach to each individual’s needs. This initiative aligns with UPA’s mission to prioritize patient well-being and satisfaction.

Patients can now look forward to stress-free dental visits, thanks to UPA’s dedication to staying at the forefront of dental innovations and continually enhancing the patient experience.