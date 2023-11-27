AAPEX Show 2023: Triadex Services – Wins Award for Best New Marketing Tool + Services.

Tampa, FL, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — The SEMA Show 2023, The “Impact Mailer” drives record levels of car count growth and brings precise targeting to the automotive services industry. Triadex Services was awarded the prize for “Best New Marketing Tools + Services” for its breakthrough Impact Mailer and the layers of data used to intelligently use the plastic mailer to acquire new customers.

The award was given following a vote by the 29,000 registered Buyers receiving the Digital Products Plus magazine. It was presented by Bill Hanvey, CEO of the Autocare Association and Paul McCarthy, President and CEO of the MEMA Aftermarket Division.

The customer acquisition tool provides access to what automotive service businesses need to grow their car count. Its core solutions include:

• Precise targeting of ideal prospects avoids wasted spend on low potential targets.

• Superior response/redemption performance based on the high intrinsic value of the mailers coupled with Gift Card psychology.

• Precise performance measurement capabilities.

• Enables a deep understanding of campaign performance with the use of:

o Alphanumeric codes

o Bar codes

o QR codes

• Elevates your Brand in local markets with a premium format unlike many Operators who are guilty of “sameness” – often small, expensive 1-dimensional digital ads.

• Customized mailings to New Movers and Lapsed Customers.

“We’re thrilled to win this award and excited to present the Impact Mailer to the Automotive Services market at large – and to provide new, effective solutions to our customers,” said Ryan Mogged, Triadex Services VP of Sales. The company provides an exceptional range of proven and scalable marketing services to Tire and Automotive service customers nationwide.

About Triadex Services

We help clients acquire new customers through our proprietary process of “Identify. Attract. Retain.”

Triadex Services is a data-first, hyper-local marketing services company based in Tampa, Florida, with national clients across all 50 states. With over two decades of experience designing and executing customer acquisition campaigns across multiple industries, Triadex is the first choice for multi-unit franchise groups to help meet and exceed their growth goals. We provide a range of services including data insights, targeted lists, direct mail, digital advertising, loyalty management, and an entire suite of complementary services designed to help our clients grow their businesses. Triadex Services is a multi-year Inc 5000 member and has been recognized for its industry-leading Environmental Offset Program. Triadex Services is a data analytics, direct marketing company that offers a variety of Plastic Direct Mail Products and Data-Driven Marketing Solutions. We create, launch, and measure high-impact direct mail programs designed to grow customer revenues.

Our plastic “Impact Mailers” offer a memorable first impression with their high-quality graphics and wallet-size popout cards. The credit-card thickness of the piece makes it stand out in the mail and they almost always make the A-pile as the Consumer sorts through his/her mail. The popout cards become a constant reminder of your company and offer as consumers can easily place the cards in their wallet or pocket. Our unique tracking system allows you to create a customer list from all the redeemed cards that can be used for future campaigns. The Impact Mailers typically deliver 3-5X better ROI than traditional postcards. The snap out gift cards are perceived by consumers as having a live cash value and appeal to higher-income demographics who avoid cheap paper coupons, therefore, redemption volume + quality are both enhanced. We have a large selection of sizes and templates to fit just about every need. We offer Birthday and/or New Mover mailing programs that are proven to jumpstart store revenue. Our in-house design team will create a piece that will let your business stand out in the crowd! Our program is 99% Done-for-You + offers a great fast and easy turnkey solution – we will help setup everything from start to finish.

We pride ourselves in supporting our local community as well. Triadex has sponsored research programs at local universities and supported students with annual scholarships for over a decade. Beyond community, we also strive to have a positive impact on our environment. Triadex introduced the industry’s first Environmental Offset program where a portion of every order is used to support green initiatives such as the National Forestry Association, The Gold Standard, and Carbon180. We also offer an array of environmentally friendly products including a Teslin Substrate option and recyclable paper postcards to our clients. For more information on ways, you visit: www.TriadexServices.com

To learn more about Triadex Services and its offerings, please visit www.TriadexServices.com

Contact: Graham Mitchell, Automotive Executive | Tel: 908.400.1145 (call or text) | graham@triadexservices.com

###