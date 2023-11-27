AirDoctor 3500: Air Guru Peter Spiegel Makes Purifying Indoor Air Simple With Advanced Filtration Technology

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — AirDoctor, an industry leader of innovative air purification solutions, announces our new model, the AirDoctor 3500; a cutting-edge air purification device designed to transform the way we experience clean, breathable air in our homes and offices. With its state-of-the-art technology and advanced features, the AirDoctor 3500 sets a new industry standard for indoor air quality.

The extent of damaging consequences from indoor air pollution has become a growing concern, highlighted by the pandemic, recent wildfires and research demonstrating its link to various mental and physical health issues. The AirDoctor 3500 provides an innovative solution with its superior 3-stage filtration system designed to capture and remove a wide range of harmful pollutants.

AirDoctor has triple filtration—the first filter AirDoctor captures larger particles like dust and hair, setting the foundation for superior air quality. Its second filter, the dual activated VOC carbon filter, tackles odors, smoke, gasses and volatile organic compounds (VOCs) such as formaldehyde.

The 3rd filter is the AirDoctor technologically advanced UltraHEPA filter. This powerful filter captures virtually 100% of contaminants including mold spores, allergens, airborne viruses, and bacteria, down to an astonishing 0.003 microns – that’s 100 times smaller than the HEPA standard! The result is cleaner, healthier indoor air for individuals and families alike.

Recently, the air purification market has witnessed an alarming rise in counterfeit filters falsely claiming to match the filtration capabilities of AirDoctor’s genuine products.

These counterfeit filters not only fail to deliver the promised air purification but also pose potential health risks to unsuspecting consumers. In response to this growing concern, AirDoctor has taken a proactive approach to safeguard its customers by introducing its new filter design that guarantees the highest quality filtration experience.

The AirDoctor 3500 with a new, patented filter design offers several key benefits that elevate the air purification experience:

Effortless Installation: The AirDoctor 3500’s thoughtfully designed new filter

simplifies the installation process, eliminating any guesswork and ensuring foolproof alignment. With one clear way to insert the filters, users will enjoy a quick and seamless setup, saving valuable time and avoiding frustration.

Peace of Mind : By following the straightforward installation process, users can trust that their perfectly sealed AirDoctor system will maintain peak performance – guaranteeing optimal protection for users and their loved ones.

Genuine and Patented: The AirDoctor 3500 exclusively uses genuine AirDoctor filters, eliminating the need to compromise on performance with aftermarket These filters underwent independent testing to ensure that harmful pollutants are effectively captured from the air at an exceptional rate.

“At AirDoctor, we believe that everyone deserves to breathe clean air,” stated Air Guru Peter Spiegel, co-CEO and Founder, at AirDoctor. “The AirDoctor 3500 is a testament to our continued commitment to creating healthier environments for our customers.”

The AirDoctor 3500 is now available for purchase at airdoctorstore.com. For more information about AirDoctor 3500 and AirDoctor’s comprehensive range of air purification products, please visit airdoctorstore.com/purifiers.

About AirDoctor:

AirDoctor is a leading provider of innovative air purification solutions designed to improve indoor air quality, having sold over 400,000 units to date. With a commitment to cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, and personalized customer support, AirDoctor has become a trusted name in the industry. AirDoctor offers a wide range of products and services for both residential and enterprise customers, ensuring clean and pure air for healthier environments.

