Studio 11 Dives into Podcast Production with Top-Tier Services

Chicago, Illinois, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — In an exciting new development, Studio 11, Chicago’s renowned recording studio, has officially expanded its repertoire to include specialized podcasting services. This addition marks a significant step for the studio in embracing the rapidly growing world of digital audio content.

Located in the bustling West Loop, Studio 11 has been a cornerstone of the Chicago music industry for over 25 years. Known for its exceptional recording, mixing, and mastering services for a wide range of music genres, the studio is now poised to make its mark in the podcasting domain.

“The podcasting revolution is here, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” stated Alex Gross, Chief Engineer at Studio 11. “We bring our deep-rooted expertise in sound engineering to the world of podcasts, offering creators the tools to produce high-quality, captivating audio content.”

Studio 11’s podcasting services are designed to meet the needs of diverse podcasters, from independent creators to professional broadcasters. The studio provides a comprehensive suite of services, including recording in acoustically optimized environments, advanced editing, sound design, and final mastering, ensuring each podcast episode stands out with its clarity and production quality.

“With our expansion into podcasting, we’re not just adapting to the times; we’re setting a new standard in audio production,” added Gross. “We’re excited to see how creators will leverage our facilities and expertise to tell stories, share insights, and connect with audiences in meaningful ways.”

Podcasters collaborating with Studio 11 can expect the same commitment to excellence that has been the studio’s hallmark in music production. This move reaffirms Studio 11’s dedication to staying at the cutting edge of audio technology and trends, continually broadening its services to cater to the evolving needs of the audio community.

For more information on podcasting services at Studio 11, visit Studio 11 Chicago.

Media Contact:

Name: Alex Gross

Title: Chief Engineer, Studio 11

Phone: 312-372-4460

Email: studio11chicago@gmail.com

About Studio 11: Studio 11, a fixture in Chicago’s music recording scene since 1996, is renowned for its high-quality sound production across various musical styles. The studio’s venture into podcasting reflects its commitment to innovation and excellence in the world of audio recording.