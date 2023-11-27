Donna Marcus Co-Chairs 2023 Toby Lynn Dickman Seminar

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Donna Marcus, Esq., a family attorney with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, recently co-chaired and moderated the 2023 Toby Lynn Dickman Seminar. The seminar, titled “Custody Practice in Montgomery County: Procedure, Trial Tips, and Toolkit Essentials from the Decision Makers in Montgomery County,” took place on November 1, 2023, from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM.

The seminar featured a full panel of judges and 3 Custody Conciliators, who gave tips for presenting a custody case. Presenters also shared alternative ways for family lawyers to resolve cases outside of court. Participants of the seminar earned 3 Substantive CLE credits.

Donna Marcus is an experienced moderator who also served as the Co-Chair of the 2019 Toby Lynn Dickman Seminar Committee. Ms. Marcus provides comprehensive legal counsel to her family law clients dealing with matters such as divorce, child custody, and child support. Prior to working with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, in the capacity of Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia, Ms. Marcus represented plaintiffs and the Department of Public Assistance in actions including interstate, paternity, appeals, and contempt hearings. As an active member of the Montgomery Bar Association (MBA), Ms. Marcus serves as Vice-Chair of the MBA’s Membership/Development Committee, Co-Chair of the Women in the Law Committee and a member of the MBA’s Family Law Section and Bench Bar Committee.

About Family Law Firm Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the community. All of the firm’s family attorneys are advocates of collaborative divorce. Holding the family-centric philosophy that a family lasts forever, even after divorce, they attempt to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family.

For more information about Donna Marcus or Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman, please visit www.vetranolaw.com or call 610-265-4441.