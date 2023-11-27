Knowledgeum Academy Unveils Exciting Lineup for Odyssey’23: Bengaluru’s Vibrant School Fest

Bengaluru, India, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Knowledgeum Academy, an IB World School, backed by JAIN Group, is thrilled to announce the much-anticipated Odyssey’23, Bengaluru’s vibrant school fest set to captivate audiences on 22nd November. This inaugural extravaganza promises an exhilarating blend of talent, innovation, and cultural diversity, making it an unmissable event for students, educators, and the community.

The event, Odyssey’23 celebrates the rich tapestry of cultures, talents, and ideas that make up the vibrant student community at Knowledgeum Academy. The event aims to showcase and encourage the unique talents and skills of the students, fostering an environment of creativity, collaboration, and inclusivity.

Odyssey’23 will feature an impressive array of competitions, performances, and interactive activities that span the realms of academics, and arts. From Sustainability and Innovation Challenge, quizzes to mesmerising cultural performances, and competitions, attendees can expect an immersive experience beyond traditional school events.

“We are proud to present Odyssey’23, a celebration of students’ diverse talents and a testament to the spirit of unity in our educational community,” said Mr. Kalai Rajan, Head of the School, Knowledgeum Academy. “This event not only showcases the incredible achievements of the students but also reinforces our commitment to providing a well-rounded education that goes beyond textbooks.”

Knowledgeum Academy invites the local community, media outlets, and educational institutions to join us in celebrating the spirit of Odyssey’23. Stay tuned for an unforgettable experience that promises to leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

About Knowledgeum Academy: Knowledgeum Academy is an IB World School backed by JAIN Group, an education provider in India having 30 years of legacy. It is a place where the mind and heart come together for an immersive learning experience. At Knowledgeum Academy, the learners are provided with an engaging, highly stimulating, interactive, and reflective environment.