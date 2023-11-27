[News Release] Ascott Welcomes Mr. Kanit Sangmookda as Country General Manager for Thailand & Laos

Bangkok, Thailand, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Ascott Limited (Ascott), a lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr. Kanit Sangmookda as the new Country General Manager for Thailand & Laos, effective from 1 November 2023.

With more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality sector, Mr. Kanit has held key positions in leading international hotel chains such as Marriott International, Minor Hotels, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts. His impressive career trajectory includes the following notable positions such as General Manager of Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel in Malaysia, General Manager of Le Meridien Kota Kinabalu and Jakarta in Indonesia. He was also the General Manager of Four Points by Sheraton Sabah, as well as serving as the Regional Director of Revenue Management with Starwood SEA Region.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Kanit said, “I am thrilled to be joining the Ascott team and am excited to lead the Thailand & Laos region, leveraging my experience and passion for the hospitality industry. I look forward to contributing to Ascott’s continued success in the region.”

Mr. Chuck Abbott, Regional General Manager, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand & Philippines, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Kanit to Ascott. His extensive experience, strong leadership skills, and passion for the industry make him the perfect candidate to lead our Thailand & Laos operations. We are confident that under his guidance, we will continue to deliver exceptional service and value to our guests and stakeholders.”

With the appointment of Mr. Kanit, Ascott looks forward to strengthening its presence in Thailand and Laos, providing exceptional experiences and unparalleled hospitality to its guests.

When he’s not on the hotel grounds, Mr. Kanit is a devoted family man who enjoys a range of personal interests, including music, sports, fitness activities, and photography. These diverse passions are sure to bring a fresh perspective to his role as Country General Manager.

For reservations or more information about Ascott properties in Thailand, please call us at +66 2 204 4400 / 1800 888 272 (Thailand toll-free), email enquiry.thailand@the-ascott.com or visit www.discoverasr.com.

About The Ascott Limited

Since pioneering Asia Pacific’s first international-class serviced residence with the opening of The Ascott Singapore in 1984, Ascott has grown to be a trusted hospitality company with more than 930 properties globally. Headquartered in Singapore, Ascott’s presence extends across more than 220 cities in over 40 countries in Asia Pacific, Central Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the USA.

Ascott’s diversified accommodation offerings span serviced residences, coliving properties, hotels and independent senior living apartments, as well as student accommodation and rental housing. Its award-winning hospitality brands include Ascott, Citadines, lyf, Oakwood, Quest, Somerset, The Crest Collection, The Unlimited Collection, Preference, Fox, Harris, POP!, Vertu and Yello; and it has a brand partnership with Domitys. Through Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), Ascott’s loyalty programme, members enjoy exclusive privileges and offers at participating properties.

A wholly owned business unit of CapitaLand Investment Limited, Ascott is a leading vertically-integrated lodging operator. Harnessing its extensive network of third-party owners and in-market expertise, Ascott grows fee-related earnings through its hospitality management and investment management capabilities. Ascott also expands its funds under management by growing its sponsored CapitaLand Ascott Trust and private funds.

For more information on Ascott’s industry record of close to 40 years and its sustainability programme, please visit www.discoverasr.com/the-ascott-limited. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About CapitaLand Investment Limited (www.capitalandinvest.com)

Headquartered and listed in Singapore, CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) is a leading global real estate investment manager (REIM) with a strong Asia foothold. As at 30 June 2023, CLI had S$134 billion of real estate assets under management, and S$89 billion of real estate funds under management (FUM) held via six listed real estate investment trusts and business trusts, and more than 30 private vehicles across Asia Pacific, Europe and USA. Its diversified real estate asset classes cover retail, office, lodging, business parks, industrial, logistics and data centres.

CLI aims to scale its FUM and fee-related earnings through fund management, lodging management and its full stack of operating capabilities, and maintain effective capital management. As the investment management arm of CapitaLand Group, CLI has access to the development capabilities of and pipeline investment opportunities from CapitaLand’s development arm.

As a responsible company, CLI places sustainability at the core of what it does and has committed to achieve Net Zero emissions for scope 1 and 2 by 2050. CLI contributes to the environmental and social well-being of the communities where it operates, as it delivers long-term economic value to its stakeholders.

