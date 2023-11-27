With Angel Air Ambulance Service in Delhi, You will Experience a Safer Journey

Delhi, India, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — With the availability of a risk-free, safe, and comfort-filled medium of medical transport it becomes easier for patients to travel to their choice of healthcare center without experiencing any delay or complication on the way. Opting for the medical transportation service offered by Angel Air Ambulance which provides Air Ambulance Service in Delhi can be advantageous for the patients as we are available with our properly sanitized and medically outfitted air ambulance carrier having best-in-line equipment and supplies to direct the journey more safely. Our team of expert personnel is dedicated to their respective works and plans for the relocation of patients in a trouble-free way.

With our expert aviation crew, you won’t experience any difficulties during the time of getting transferred and remain thriving until the journey concludes safely. We have been known for our excellent medical evacuation service that is conducted according to the necessities of the patients and manage the entire relocation mission with complete safety maintained right from the very beginning until the journey is over. We have organized plenty of successful missions like Air Ambulance from Delhi to Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore, Vellore, etc.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Patna is Capable of Organizing Risk-Free Relocation for Patients

Having an ISO 9001:2015 certification makes Angel Air Ambulance in Patna the most reliable source of medical transportation service that can help shift patients from one place to another without causing any trouble onboard. We have a large network of medically outfitted, ICU-equipped, and life support-facilitated charter medical flights that can be beneficial in shifting critical patients with complete effectiveness maintained throughout the process of relocation.

At an event when we were contacted to shift a patient suffering from dengue, our team at Air Ambulance Service in Patna equipped the air ambulance with all the necessary medical supplies like IV fluids, injections, saline, infusion pumps, SPO2 machines, and oxygen cylinders so that that patient wouldn’t feel discomfort and he can be provided with the initial medication if needed during the journey. The nurse following the patient inside the air ambulance kept a check on the temperature of the patient and provided him with the necessary medication when she found the temperature rising. The patient was assisted and supervised all along the journey and was kept in stable condition until the journey was over successfully.