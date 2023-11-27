Bluebird Solar Achieves Remarkable Milestone: Reaches 400MW Module Production Capacity in India

Renowned Solar Manufacturing Company Cements Position as India’s Premier Solar Brand with Over 40 Years of Excellence

Delhi, India, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — India’s leading solar solutions provider, Bluebird Solar, proudly announces the accomplishment of reaching a module production capacity of 300MW within its facilities in India. This significant milestone further solidifies Bluebird Solar’s standing as the most distinguished and reputable solar manufacturing company in the country.

With an illustrious history spanning over four decades, Bluebird Solar has consistently exhibited a commitment to innovation, sustainability, and superior quality in the solar energy domain. The achievement of this remarkable production capacity underscores the company’s unwavering dedication to meeting the nation’s escalating demand for clean and efficient energy solutions.

Bluebird Solar’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities boast cutting-edge technology and adhere to stringent quality standards, ensuring that every module produced aligns with the highest industry benchmarks. The company’s relentless pursuit of excellence has enabled it to emerge as a beacon of reliability and innovation in the solar energy sector.

Amidst a rapidly evolving energy landscape, Bluebird Solar remains steadfast in its mission to contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy goals. The 300MW production capacity signifies not only a milestone for the company but also a testament to its pivotal role in propelling India towards a sustainable and eco-friendly future.

About Bluebird Solar:

Bluebird Solar stands as a pioneer in providing end-to-end solar energy solutions, encompassing solar modules, panels, inverters, and comprehensive EPC services. Established over 40 years ago, the company has continually demonstrated a commitment to delivering top-notch, sustainable energy solutions that cater to residential, commercial, and industrial needs.

Contact Details:

