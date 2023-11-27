The Centre for Liver and Biliary Surgery: A prestigious Healthcare Facility Staffed with Qualified Liver Specialists

Delhi, India, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Centre for Liver and Biliary Sciences (CLBS) is considered to be the best liver hospital in India by many. Present in Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, this healthcare facility has a cumulative experience of over 2500 liver transplant operations. CLBS team comprises of well qualified and experienced surgeons, physicians, anesthetists, Intensivists, radiologists and nurses. These professionals have been working together as team in the care of patients with liver diseases since 1998.

CLBS provides holistic care to patients with Liver / Gastrointestinal diseases, including alcoholic fatty liver treatment. Its team puts emphasis on individualizing the treatment plan of each patient based on the nature of their disease, the stage of their disease and the functional status of their other organ systems – like heart and lungs.

Top liver transplant doctor in Delhi can be found at the Centre for Liver and Biliary Sciences. This healthcare facility is even staffed with pediatric transplant anesthesiologists, pediatric interventional radiologists and pediatric intensive care specialists. CLBS offers a unique and specialized program devoted to caring for children who require liver transplantation. Their unique multidisciplinary team cares for kids from the time of diagnosis of liver diseases to transplant and through long-term post-transplant care. CLBS team coordinates with pediatricians and family doctors, referring gastroenterologists, and insurance companies to address the needs of a child both before and after Liver Transplant.

Get in touch with The Centre for Liver and Biliary Surgery at +91 981 107 568.

About the company:

The Centre for Liver and Biliary Surgery (CLBS) at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket has one of the largest liver transplant programs of the world. All stages of liver disease can be treated here. Their team provides guidance for prevention, drug therapy for viral hepatitis, management as well as the rehabilitation of alcoholic liver disease and liver cancer (HCC).