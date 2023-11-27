Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai Relocates Patients with Full Security

Mumbai, India, 2023-Nov-27 — /EPR Network/ — Patient safety and security is the prime focus of an emergency medical evacuation company that makes it possible for patients to reach their choice of healthcare facility without experiencing any trauma on the way. If you are selecting Air Ambulance from Mumbai offered by Vedanta Air Ambulance, you will rest assured that the health of the patient won’t get depleted at any point of the relocation process and the journey to the selected destination will be completed in a comfort-filled manner. We have a decade-long experience in the medical transportation sector that has offered us the efficiency of scheduling non-risky transfer processes.

The medical gadgets installed inside the air ambulance include-cardiac monitors, an infusion machine, a suction pump, a nebulizer, a defibrillator, a spinal board, an SPO2 machine, syringes, temporary pacemakers, IV fluids, first aid kits, and several other instruments necessary for the wellbeing of the ailing patients. Our service at Air Ambulance Service in Mumbai can be delivered with utmost efficiency, and we aim to cause no fatalities to the patients during the process of transportation, this helps in keeping their medical condition stable until they get transferred to the opted destination safely.

Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Chennai is Determined to Make Your Journey Safer and Smoother

While booking our medical transportation service at Vedanta Air Ambulance Service in Chennai, we make sure to imply the necessary safety measures that can be of great benefit for the patients and ensure the process of relocation gets over on time. We have a team that manages the logistics of planning and executing the air medical transportation and makes sure the requirements related to the safe shifting of patients are taken into consideration before presenting the medical evacuation service.

Once, our teams of expert call-taking staff at Air Ambulance in Chennai received a request regarding the relocation of a patient suffering from immune system deficiency, and he was critical enough to be kept without oxygen support. On special request, we incorporated the air ambulance with all the essential medical equipment along with an oxygen cylinder that was required for calming down the complications faced by the patient during the journey. We made sure a skilled and certified medical team accompanied us all along the journey to offer care and medical attention to the patients until the evacuation process was over.