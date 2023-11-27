Innovation Unleashed: Advancements Reshaping the Dermatology Market

Skin Diseases Treatment Industry | Forecast 2030

The global skin diseases treatment industry combines to account for USD 88.25 billion in revenue in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 124.03 billion by 2030, growing at a cumulative rate of 4.3% over the forecast period. The combination bundle is designed to provide a holistic view of these highly dynamic market spaces.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Growth & Trends

The global actinic keratosis treatment market size is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to witness growth opportunities owing to factors such as the wide availability of actinic keratosis therapeutics, rising awareness about the disease, and the rise in AK treatment. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of actinic keratosis and the rising geriatric population across the globe are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Invasive squamous cell carcinoma may develop from AK when it becomes malignant (iSCC). Despite the fact that there are a number of potential causes for iSCC, AK is one of the most frequent ones. Additionally, basal cell carcinoma and non-melanoma skin cancer could result from AK. As a result, the demand for AK products across sales channels is being driven by the early diagnosis and treatment of actinic keratosis as a preventive strategy for comorbidities.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Growth & Trends

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size is expected to reach USD 27.68 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030. The market for atopic dermatitis (AD) drugs is expected to witness growth opportunities owing to factors such as the increasing prevalence of atopic dermatitis across the globe, rising awareness, and high demand for treatment. Furthermore, the ongoing launch of innovative products to capture the market is a key strategy adopted by the players to gain market share and maintain their dominance.

A rising number of products in the pipeline, which are highly effective and show fewer adverse effects, is expected to drive the market. For instance, overall, 11 novel drugs indicated for atopic dermatitis are anticipated to be launched in the global market between 2020 and 2029. These include the following drug classes: Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitors, phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4), and interleukin-4 & -13 (IL-4/13). These launches offer improvement in the quality of life and additional choices of treatments to patients with severe and moderate forms of AD.

Alopecia Market Growth & Trends

The global alopecia market size is expected to reach USD 16.02 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030. The approval of JAK inhibitors and tyrosine kinase inhibitors along with the rising target disease prevalence is expected to drive market growth.

The prevalence of alopecia areata (AA) and alopecia totalis is increasing globally. It is one of the most commonly encountered problems in clinics in the U.S. As per a research article published in March 2023, in the U.S. and UK, AA accounted for 0.6% to 2% of the new cases encountered in dermatology clinics. In hospital-based studies performed worldwide the incidence of AA is estimated to range between 0.57% to 3.8%.

Acne Drugs Market Growth and Trends

The global acne drugs market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. Several factors such as emergence of biologics, unhealthy lifestyle, and rising disease incidence are anticipated to drive the market.

Acne vulgaris is one of the most common dermatological disorders, affecting 9.4% people worldwide. Although the condition can affect people of all ages, it is most prevalent among teenagers. It has been found that the condition is prevalent in more than 85.0% people between the ages of 12 and 25. Acne can appear in forms ranging from comedones to cystic lesions, depending on its severity.

Retinoids and antibiotics remain the mainstays of acne treatment. Retinoids led the therapeutic classes in 2017, and it is expected to continue this trend through 2025. The therapeutic landscape is witnessing a shift toward combination treatment due to higher efficacy, convenient dosing, and fewer adverse effects.

Competitive Landscape

The presence of well-established companies in the skin diseases treatment market makes the entry of smaller players with newer products difficult. Companies are highly focused on R&D to develop and launch novel products that give them a competitive edge. Moreover, bigger players are aiming at acquiring smaller companies with upcoming promising products.

Some of the key players in the skin diseases treatment market include AbbVie Inc, Novartis AG, Leo Pharma A/S, Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, UCB S.A., GALDERMA, GSK Plc, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc, Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

