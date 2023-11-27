Bioplastics Industry: Value Addition and Profit Margin Analysis, 2022 – 2030

Bioplastics Industry Data Book – Biodegradable Plastic, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) and Biopharma Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030

Grand View Research’s bioplastics sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with an agricultural statistics e-book.

Access the Global Bioplastics Industry Data Book, 2022 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Biodegradable Plastics Market Growth & Trends

The global biodegradable plastics market size is projected to reach USD 10.0 billion by 2030, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., rising at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The increasing use of biodegradable plastics, owing to strict governmental laws prohibiting the use of conventional plastics, coupled with growing awareness among the public towards the ill effects of plastic waste is stoking the growth of the market. The above factors are expected to spur market growth during the forecast period.

Biodegradable plastics are plastics that decompose in the environment within a reasonable period. Biodegradable plastics are made up of renewable raw materials. Many of these plastics require biodegradable additives to enhance the biodegradation process and some may require a specific environment to disintegrate. Time taken by plastics to decompose depends upon various factors such as raw materials used and environmental conditions such as moisture and temperature.

The starch-based segment leads the global market. Starch-based plastics are used in various applications such as packaging, consumer electronics, agriculture, automotive, and textiles. PLA is also one of the most consumed biodegradable plastic-type. It is used in 3D printing, mulch film, and packaging.

Packaging is the leading application of biodegradable plastics. A ban on plastics by European Commission is anticipated to drive the segment during the forecast period. Novel applications of biodegradable plastics in the medical sector for drug encapsulation and medical surgeries are being increasingly practiced.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Bioplastics Industry Data Book – Biodegradable Plastic, Polylactic Acid (PLA), Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) and Biopharma Plastics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Polylactic Acid Market Growth & Trends

The global polylactic acid market size is expected to reach USD 2,772.93 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising environmental concerns, improving awareness among consumers, and stringent government regulations are contributing to eliminating the use of non-biodegradable plastics, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the polylactic acid (PLA) market. Polylactic acids are bio-sourced, and break down faster as compared to petroleum-based plastics. Due to their decreased carbon footprint, they get preference over traditional plastics. The rising emphasis on sustainable products is a key factor driving the growth of the flexible packaging industry, which is expected to result in reduced consumption of petroleum-based products and a shift toward bio-based alternatives.

Moreover, PLA is increasingly being used to manufacture single-use packaging materials that include shopping bags and disposable cutlery, which is likely to boost its demand over the forecast period. PLA is an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional plastics, notably in flexible and rigid packaging applications, as it is bio-based, compostable, and biodegradable. Bioplastics are expected to witness significant growth in their demand in the market. Rising demand for flexible packaging in various countries, including India, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, and Germany, is further expected to fuel the demand for PLA.

Go through the table of content of Bioplastics Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Bioplastics industry are:

An Phat Holdings

NatureWorks LLC

SABIC

BASF SE

Futerro

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter