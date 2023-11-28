Binmile Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader and Clutch Champion for 2023

Noida, India, 2023-Nov-28 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a leading custom software development company today announced its recognition as a 2023 Clutch Champion and Global Award Winner for Software development services on Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. These are the company’s newest award categories given to the top 10% of Clutch Global winners, a designation that recognizes business service providers across the world for their industry expertise and ability to deliver exceptional results compared to other companies in their line of service.

Honorees for the Global Award are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver; scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on Clutch. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation. This award recognizes Binmile as a top-rated leader in the technological landscape based on our clients’ satisfaction and high-quality service ratings.

“Binmile is honored to be recognized as a 2023 Fall Clutch Global Award Clutch Champion winner” said Mr. Amit Grover – SVP Sales at Binmile. “This award is a testament to the excellent client work we have delivered this year as recognized through the voice of our customers in their reviews on Clutch. We’re proud to be recognized as a software solutions leader on a global scale. Binmile is a team that keeps quality and client satisfaction as a prime priority and delivers results with transparency in our process. We are grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us and are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of IT services.”

In addition to being recognized as a 2023 Clutch Global Award winner and Clutch Champion, Binmile has consistently demonstrated its prowess in delivering cutting-edge software development services to clients across the globe. Our team’s commitment to excellence has garnered numerous accolades and recognitions, solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the tech industry. Binmile has successfully executed bespoke software solutions for a diverse range of clients, showcasing our ability to navigate the complex landscape of IT services with unmatched expertise. Our dedication to innovation and client satisfaction has earned us appreciation from industry experts, further reinforcing our standing as a leader in the field.

“The Clutch Champion designation is the newest award providers can earn on Clutch,” said Sonny Ganguly, Clutch CEO. “This year’s honorees represent the best of the best on our platform, and I am thrilled to celebrate and commend these champions for their ongoing achievements and dedication to consistently exceeding their clients’ expectations. The companies named to this list continue to set the bar high. Their devotion has not only enriched our platform but has also inspired others to strive for similar levels of distinction. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to witnessing their continued success in the future.”

About Binmile

Binmile is a dynamic software engineering company dedicated to assisting businesses worldwide in achieving digital success and developing tailor-made software solutions. As an ISO-certified company, we take pride in being recognized as the 13th fastest-growing company in India by Deloitte in 2022. Specializing in digital strategy and product engineering, Binmile has crafted digital products and delivered custom market-leading solutions to over 200 global Independent Software vendors (ISVs), Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs across High Tech, BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing sectors.

Our team combines agility and speed of implementation to create innovative, future-focused solutions. Binmile offers expert solutions in Product Engineering, Software Development, SaaS Development, Mobility Solutions, Legacy System Modernization, Application Development, Quality Assurance and Testing, Cloud Consulting, and DevOps, catering to various industries. As a proud ServiceNow partner, we specialize in Enterprise Service Management Advisory and Consultancy, providing enterprises with comprehensive solutions for modernization, digitization, and automation of services. Our primary focus is to help industries increase ROI by addressing IT workflow, customer workflow, and creator workflow concerns.

About Clutch

Clutch empowers better business decisions as the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. More than 1 million business leaders start at Clutch each month to read in-depth client interviews and discover trusted agency partners to meet their business needs. Clutch has been honored for the past 6 consecutive years as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing company and by the Washington Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing private companies in the DC metro area for 2023.