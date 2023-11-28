Silver Touch Technologies UK: Showcasing at TechEx Global – Digital Transformation Week Global 2023

The upcoming Digital Transformation Week Global is organized in Olympia London, UK on November 30 and December 1, 2023, to highlight the prevalence of digital transformation in modern enterprises.

This year, the theme of the Digital Transformation Week Global event is digital transformation in action and intelligent automation. Silver Touch Technologies UK will participate in this mega event as an exhibitor as a leading digital transformation and automation solutions provider. The company has recently announced its participation in this event to share insights related to automation, digital transformation, and cutting-edge technologies.

As an exhibitor at Digital Transformation Week Global, Silver Touch UK showcases Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AI, and other emerging technologies that can help companies automate routine processes and reduce chances of human errors. The company also displays Business Intelligence and Dashboard solutions along with the SAP Software. As an official SAP Partner, Silver Touch offers enterprise-grade SAP solutions and add-ons. The company will share insights in integrating technological advancements into tailored software for driving digital transformation with visitors.

A spokesperson at Silver Touch Technologies UK revealed the objective behind participating in Global Transformation Week Global event in these words- “We are excited to participate in this global event. It offers our team of experienced professionals an excellent opportunity to connect with like-minded techies and engage with potential clients. We look forward to discussing how our advanced business software can address the unique challenges of modern enterprises.”

Mr. Lucas Pacheco is an experienced leader and expert in advanced manufacturing practices applied to businesses across various industries and countries. He has successfully implemented and led teams to implement ERP solutions in over 10 countries, and boasts sales, presales, implementation, and development skills built over 10+ years of practice.

Visit Silver Touch Technologies UK at Stand No.(Booth): 267L in Olympia London during the event to learn more about the company’s services and witness the power of highly advanced IT solutions. The team of experts will be available for one-on-one discussions, providing insights into how Silver Touch UK can help your company achieve digital transformation goals.

To schedule a meeting with Silver Touch, please reach out to Mr. Lucas Pacheco at lucas.cp@silvertouchtech.co.uk or visit www.silvertouchtech.co.uk/techex-global-event for more information.

About Silver Touch Technologies UK

Silver Touch Technologies is a leading digital transformation provider with a proven track record of success, consistently achieving over 98% customer satisfaction.

Our expertise spans SAP, Odoo, and RPA services, catering to the retail, manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution sectors. Our team of experienced IT professionals is committed to propelling your global business expansion through digitalization. With extensive experience across The UK, USA, Canada, India & Middle east countries, we provide invaluable insights and solutions to drive your enterprise forward.