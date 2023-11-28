Advanced Wound Dressing Products Industry| Revolutionizing Wound Care

Global advanced wound dressing products industry databook, published by Grand View Research’s is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Foam Dressings Market Insights

The global foam dressings market generated over USD 1.7 Billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.71% during the forecast period. A few of the key drivers propelling the market growth include an increase in surgical cases, a rapidly aging population, and an increase in the number of diabetes patients. For instance, according to the World Economic Forum, the current population of Japanese people above 65 years of age is 25% of the total population. This number is further expected to rise to 40% by 2060. Older people are more likely to sustain wounds, thus, the market for foam dressing is expected to grow throughout the forecast period.

An increase in the number of obese/overweight people is another fueling factor of the market. For instance, according to an article by Sage Journals & Indian Academy of Neurosciences, 2021, the number of obese people in India is estimated to be 135 million. Similarly, as per the Obesity Evidence Hub, two-thirds of the Australian people, i.e., 35.6% are overweight, whereas, 31.3% are expected to be obese. These situations are anticipated to raise demand for bariatric treatments and other related surgeries, driving the growth of the market over the anticipated time frame.

Hydrocolloid Dressings Market Insights

The global hydrocolloid dressings market generated over USD 1.3 Billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5.01% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic and acute wounds, rapidly aging population, rising number of diabetic patients, and surge in research and development activities are among the major factors driving the market growth. The rising prevalence of chronic wounds, such as diabetic foot ulcers and pressure ulcers, among the general population is likely to increase the number of patients getting treatment and fuel the adoption of hydrocolloid dressings.

Furthermore, the rising prevalence of acute wounds, such as surgical wounds and burns, is further expected to drive the demand for hydrocolloid wound dressings throughout the projected period. Surgical wounds, for example, are a major problem in general healthcare, according to the Wound Healing Society (WHS). Despite all attempts, Surgical Site Infections (SSI) cause death in 75% of patients globally. As a result, the increased incidence of infections has imposed a significant cost burden on the healthcare business. This is likely to contribute to the launch of advanced products, thus fostering market growth. Clinical uses for several hydrocolloid materials have been proposed in recent years.

Film Dressings Market Insights

The global film dressings market generated over USD 1.5 Billion revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.57% during the forecast period. The film dressing market growth can be accredited to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, globally. People with diabetic foot ulcers are becoming more common, due to the rise in the population of those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes.

For instance, the International Diabetes Federation estimates that 61 million people in Europe between the age of 20 and 79 have diabetes. The incidence rate of diabetic foot ulcers, according to NCBI, ranges from 9.1 million to 26.1 million per year worldwide. Thus, the rise in diabetes and diabetic foot ulcer patients is driving the film dressing market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the number of traumatic events such as burns, gunshot wounds, and car accidents has increased, globally. For instance, as per the WHO estimates there are 11.0 million burn cases, worldwide, resulting in 180,000 fatalities every year. Similar to this, more than 30,000 burn cases are reported daily, worldwide, according to NCBI. Therefore, it is projected that the film dressings market would be driven by the rising number of burn cases, worldwide, during the forecast period.

Alginate Dressings Market insights

The global alginate dressings market generated over USD 902.9 Million revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.13% during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly driven by the rising prevalence of chronic & acute wounds globally. For instance, as per a study by the NCBI, the prevalence rate of chronic wounds in the general population was calculated to be 2.21 per 1,000 populations in 2018. Similarly, as per Lippincot Williams & Wilkins Journals, the total prevalence rate of chronic wounds was estimated to be 16.8 per 1,000 hospital inpatients in Northern China. Thereby, impelling the industry growth. In addition, an increase in the number of traumatic accidents, such as road accidents, burn cases, gunshot wounds, etc., across the globe is expected to further boost industry growth.

For instance, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, an estimated 38,680 people died in 2020 as a result of motor vehicle crashes. This was a 7.2% increase from 2019. Moreover, as per American Burn Association, every year around 450,000 burn cases, which require medical attention, are reported in the U.S. alone.Furthermore, the industry is expected to propel post-pandemic due to an increase in the volumes of surgeries post-COVID-19. In addition, industry players are entering into various strategic alliances, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, product launches, and geographic expansion. For instance, Medline Industries invested USD 1.5 billion in strengthening its domestic supply chain to meet the growing demand. These initiatives are expected to help the market grow over the forecast period.

Hydrogel Dressings Market Insights

The global hydrogel dressings market generated over USD 883.8 Million revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 4.30% during the forecast period. The market growth can be accredited to the rising prevalence of chronic wounds globally. The properties of hydrogel-based dressings can be adjusted much more easily compared to conventional chronic wound therapy methods. Moreover, owing to their adaptability and versatility, hydrogel dressings can be loaded with cells, antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal agents, growth factors, and biomolecules to hasten wound contraction and healing. Furthermore, their ability to create in situ and cytocompatible chemical crosslinking these dressings may be easily applied to irregular or deep wounds. Thereby, owing to the above-mentioned advantages is expected to impel the hydrogel dressing market.

Massive research is being conducted in order to create novel hydrogel products from natural sources such as animal tissues, plant extracts, extracellular matrix, and others. Firms are extensively spending on R&D and are continuously working on achieving positive clinical trial results. For instance, Remedor Biomed Ltd. is conducting clinical studies on a hydrogel containing erythropoietin to treat diabetic foot ulcers. In addition, a variety of peptides are being studied in clinical studies for their wound-healing abilities. Thus, rigorous clinical studies to commercialize novel hydrogel dressing products are expected to drive the growth of the hydrogel dressing market in the near term.

Collagen Dressings Market Insights

The global collagen dressings market generated over USD 691.7 Million revenue in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 3.77% during the forecast period. This can be attributed primarily to the increase in the number of people suffering from various chronic disorders such as venous leg ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and pressure ulcers. For instance, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, every year, more than 2.5 million U.S. residents suffer from pressure ulcers. These are associated with serious infections; therefore, the use of collagen dressing is expected to increase over the forecast duration.

Moreover, a rise in the number of people suffering from leg ulcers may further propel the market growth. For instance, as per NCBI, around 1.5 – 3.0 people in 3,000 have an active leg ulcer at any given point. Similarly, according to the National Health Service, venous leg ulcers are estimated to affect about one in 500 residents in the U.K., thereby boosting the market over the forecast period.

