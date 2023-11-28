Construction Fasteners Market 2023-2030: Sustainable Solutions for the Industry Construction Fasteners Sector 2023-2030: Meeting Growing Demand Construction Fasteners Industry 2023-2030: Key Players and Market Share Construction Fasteners Market 2023-2030: Enhancing Operational Efficiency

Construction Fasteners Industry | Forecast 2030

Construction Fasteners Industry Data Book – Mechanical Anchors, Chemical Anchors, Bolts, Rivets, Screws and Nails Market

The economic value generated by the construction fasteners industry was estimated at approximately USD 26.67 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing, distribution & supply, and application of construction fasteners.

Markets Covered

Construction Fasteners Industry USD 26.67 billion in 2022

Mechanical Anchors Market Size USD 1.85 billion in 2022 2.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Chemical Anchors Market Size USD 0.95 billion in 2022 3.9% CAGR (2023-2030)

Bolts Market Size USD 6.33 billion in 2022 5.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Rivets Market Size USD 0.95 billion in 2022 3.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Screws Market Size USD 6.28 billion in 2022 3.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Nails Market Size USD 10.29 billion in 2022 3.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Chemical Anchors Market Growth & Trends

The global chemical anchors market size is expected to reach USD 1.20 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2028. Rising demand for chemical anchors across industrial and infrastructure projects owing to their superior performance and durability is expected to propel market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for anchors that are easy to install and are more efficient and reliable, coupled with the popularity of the technologies used in its production, is driving manufacturers to continuously engage in innovation, requiring them to take the necessary steps to maintain and improve the product standards.

Bolts Market Growth & Trends

The global bolts market size is expected to reach USD 55.3 billion by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rapid growth of building & construction industry, primarily in China and India, is expected to drive the demand for bolts over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a preferred market for manufacturers of bolts owing to the extensive use of conventional construction practices that account for a high demand for traditional fasteners including nuts and bolts. High demand for carbon and alloy steel bolts on account of superior strength exhibited by the materials is expected to benefit the industry growth. Growth in car production, primarily in Asia Pacific, coupled with high demand for bolts in aftermarket applications has translated into increased product demand in automotive sector.

Rivets Market Growth and Trends

Throughout the forecast, rising infrastructure development and improvements in the construction industry are expected to fuel demand for rivets, particularly for steel structure installations. Because of the rising usage of rivets for bonding window and door panels, the building and construction segment is likely to grow. Rivets’ suitable design, ease of handling, and easy-to-install qualities make them beneficial for the installation of interior components in commercial structures, propelling the rivets market’s growth.

Screws Market Growth and Trends

The growth of the construction industry of the market can be attributed to the ease of use offered by screws in new outdoor and indoor construction projects. In the construction industry, screws are frequently used with drywall. The continued growth of the construction industry worldwide demands a substantial volume of screws for various applications, including fastening structural components. Additionally, the increasing focus on infrastructure development projects, particularly in emerging economies, has further fueled the demand for screws. Technological advancements in screw manufacturing processes, such as precision engineering and the development of corrosion-resistant materials, have improved the overall quality and durability of screws, driving the overall market.

Nails Market Growth and Trends

The growing global construction industry, which is a significant consumer of these nails, might be credited to the market growth. Increased public and private investments in the development of new infrastructure, residential spaces, and commercial spaces in nations such as India, China, and Mexico are driving global construction industry growth. As a result, the increasing number of construction activities around the world is driving up demand for construction nails.

Competitive Insights

The construction nails market is categorized as highly competitive owing to the presence of a number of large- and small-sized manufacturers of different types of these nails in their product portfolios. These players are focused on increasing their market share by adopting various strategies such as new product launches, research and development, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations. Quality is a key factor for consumers, thus, the manufacturers are focusing on quality certification to gain consumer confidence.

For instance, MungoBefestigungstechnik AG has quality certification of Swiss Safety Center AG and ISO 9001:2015. Chemfix Products Ltd. has various quality certifications such as ISO-9001, ISO-14001, ITB, SOCOTEC, WQA, and ETA.

