Nylon Industry: List of Manufacturers

Nylon Industry Data Book – Nylon 6 and Nylon 66 Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Nylon Industry was estimated at approximately USD 32,659.4 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2030

Nylon 6 Market Growth & Trends

The global Nylon 6 market size is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Nylon 6 attracts significant demand from the carpet industry, particularly across Europe. Turkey is one of the highest importers of nylon for its sizeable textile industry based on nylon. The apparel industry is additionally witnessing propulsive growth due to consumer preference for experimenting with distinct raw materials.

Nylon 6 fabrics are smooth, dry quickly, and require minimal care. The advantages of nylon include water retention on the surface of the fabrics. Furthermore, nylon’s low permeability has a disadvantage in that the fabric feels clammy and uncomfortable in warm. They additionally retain their shape after washing.

Nylon 66 Market Growth & Trends

The global Nylon 66 market size is expected to register a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Nylon 66 has witnessed a rise in demand from the automotive industry for the manufacturing of fuel systems, engine components, under-the-hood components, and electrical connectors, due to its high resistivity to mechanical stress, heat, and chemicals.

Asia Pacific dominated the global nylon 66 market owing to the increasing disposable income and rising demand for automobiles across the growing population. In addition, the presence of inexpensive labor and the presence of major automotive manufacturers such as Honda Motor Company; Hyundai Motor Co.; Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.; and TOYOTA MOTOR CORP. is anticipated to propel the demand for nylon 66 during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Nylon industry are:

BASF SE

LANXESS

Hunstman International LLC

AdvanSix, Inc.

Ube Industries, Ltd.

