Cryptocurrency Market 2022-2030: Sustainability and Environmental Implications

The global cryptocurrency market generated over USD 40.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% over the forecast period. The cryptocurrency is segmented in various end uses such as trading, government, gaming, banking, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, and others. Cryptocurrency uses distributed ledger technology such as blockchain to validate transactions.

Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform Market Growth & Trends

The global cryptocurrency exchange platform market size is expected to reach USD 264.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising awareness about cryptocurrencies and their advantages, such as flexibility and security, is driving the industry’s growth. The strong emphasis on secure and decentralized networks owing to the emergence of blockchain technology also bodes well with the market growth.

Several market players have invested in research and development activities to introduce advanced innovative exchange platforms. For instance, in July 2022, Billium, an exchange based in Dubai, announced the launch of a new-age platform to carry out decentralized transactions more effectively and efficiently. It is integrated with a copy trading function named ‘Billium Copy Trading’, which will allow novice users to follow the trades of the professionals.

Crypto Wallet Market Growth & Trends

The global crypto wallet market size is expected to reach USD 48.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Crypto wallets help users store their private keys securely and use them while carrying out any transactions in cryptocurrency. The increasing use of cryptocurrency for individual and commercial use, the growing demand for enhanced security in crypto transactions, the expanding use of smartphones, and internet penetration are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The growing internet penetration and smartphone usage are expected to fuel the demand for crypto wallets. Internet users worldwide increased from 4,585 million to 4,901 million from 2020 to 2021. The increasing internet usage is contributing to the adoption of cryptocurrencies across the globe. Users are increasingly adopting crypto wallets to store, receive, and send cryptocurrency, which is easily accessible, and downloadable software. The increasing smartphone penetration is driving mobile crypto wallet downloads, thereby contributing to the market’s growth.

Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Growth & Trends

The global cryptocurrency payment apps market size is expected to reach USD 2.15 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing adoption of blockchain technology is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The increased emphasis cryptocurrency payment app providers are putting on offering enhanced payment solutions also bodes well for the growth of the market.

Services that merge bitcoin with conventional bank-based payments are expanding and providing crypto users flexibility. For instance, in June 2022, the cryptocurrency exchange Coincoinx introduced a service named Coinpago that would let customers pay in Venezuela without having to exchange their cryptocurrency for fiat. Coinpago is expected to enable customers to make purchases at any merchant or store in the nation.

Crypto ATM Market Growth & Trends

The global crypto ATM market size is expected to reach USD 5,451.0 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 62.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Several countries such as Central African Republic and El Salvador recognize Bitcoin as legal tender which will contribute to the use of crypto ATMs over the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the growing use of cryptocurrencies for making payments at several retail stores.

The rise in the number of prominent retail stores installing crypto ATMs is expected to be a major contributor to the growth of the crypto ATM industry. In March 2023, Giant Eagle supermarket’s café arm under GetGo Café + Market announced plans to install online Bitcoin ATMs in more than 125 locations across the U.S. Similarly, prominent chains such as Circle K, 7-Eleven, and Shell have ramped up the demand for online Bitcoin ATMs.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market have developed novel concepts & ideas, upgraded the current set of products, and enhanced their profitability to sustain the intense competition in the market. The market players have adopted new product development as their key developmental strategy to cater to the increasing demands of end users. Additionally, they have obtained approvals to launch their products across various countries. For instance, in May 2022, Robin Hood, a financial service company, announced the launch of a new independent Web 3.0 cryptocurrency wallet that will cover clients’ transaction costs on the blockchain network without keeping control of their assets.

