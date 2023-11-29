Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry 2023-2030: Capitalizing on Market Opportunities

Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry | Forecast 2030

Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book – Facial Injectable, Skin Boosters, Facial Skincare and Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market

Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry USD 109.03 billion in 2022 6% CAGR (2023-2030)

Facial Injectable Market Size USD 12.7 billion in 2022 3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Skin Boosters Market Size USD 1.03 billion in 2022 6% CAGR (2023-2030)

Facial Skincare Market Size USD 90.8 billion in 2022 5.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Size USD 4.5 billion in 2022 9.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Access the Global Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Facial Injectable Market Growth & Trends

The global facial injectable market size is expected to reach USD 24.92 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.,The facial injectables are crucial in anti-aging treatments and are particularly used to stop damage such as hyperpigmentation and early aging. The most popular treatments across all socioeconomic groups are Botox and fillers, which have gained immense popularity.

Growing focus on physical appearance, especially in developing countries is one of the key factors expected to drive the market. In addition, a shift in consumer preference towards minimally invasive procedures is also expected to support market growth. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2020, botulinum toxin A and soft tissue fillers were among the top 5 minimally invasive procedures carried out in the U.S. Thus, facial injectable holds high growth prospects in the years to come.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book – Facial Injectable, Skin Boosters, Facial Skincare and Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Skin Boosters Market Growth & Trends

The global skin boosters market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2030 to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030 according to the new report of Grand View Research. Under this procedure wherein microinjections of biocompatible compounds like hyaluronic acid, vitamins, minerals, and anti-oxidants, etc. that are naturally produced by the body are injected into the epidermis or mesoderm. Also, this simply helps aid in the hydration process, which is fundamental for a youthful glow.

Unlike dermal fillers, skin boosters are not for wrinkle reduction or augmentation, their role is to primarily hydrate the skin and promote the formation of new collagen and elastin to give the skin a firmer appearance. Factors like rising technological advancement in aesthetics, rising disposable income, increasing aesthetic consciousness, and the increasing geriatric population in the search for a natural glow are propelling the market growth. According to Galderma, over five million treatments of Restylane Skinboosters have been performed to date.

Facial Skincare Market Growth & Trends

The global facial skincare market is expected to reach USD 142.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The primary factors driving the market are the increasing awareness regarding the importance of facial products in order to maintain healthy skin, enhance skin appearance, and minimize skin conditions. The demand for these cosmetic products is also increasing as a result of the expanding purchasing power of the working-class population in emerging nations like China, India, and Brazil. Moreover, demand for long-lasting product variants has surged in Asia Pacific due to the growing trend of skin-whitening agents.

The skincare industry has witnessed significant advancements in product formulations and technologies. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol, and vitamin C have become popular for their proven benefits in improving skin texture, reducing signs of aging, and brightening the complexion. Furthermore, with the growth of e-commerce, it has become easier for consumers to purchase skincare products from around the world. This has expanded the reach of many skincare brands, allowing them to tap into global markets.

Go through the table of content of Facial Rejuvenation Products Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 9.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The high psychological burden associated with acne, especially among women, is expected to be the key growth-driving factor for the market. Moreover, the easy availability of various products to treat acne is anticipated to support the market growth. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, it is one of the common skin disorders in the U.S., affecting approximately 50 million individuals every year, with nearly 85% of individuals between the age group of 12 and 24 years having minor acne. Thus, a high prevalence of this skin disorder is also anticipated to fuel the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Furthermore, according to a study conducted by SkinStore, an average American woman uses nearly 16 skincare products per day and spends approximately USD 8 each day on facial cosmetics products. Such beauty regimes are also anticipated to propel market growth. According to a University of Limerick study, the negative social stigma associated with this skin disorder reduces the quality of life of individuals, increases their psychological distress, and causes physical problems, such as headaches, sleep disturbance, and gastrointestinal issues. This is also anticipated to increase the product demand over the coming years.

Competitive Insights

Mergers & acquisitions are one of the key sustainable strategies undertaken by market players. For instance, L’Oréal is planning to undertake mergers& acquisitions in India to expand its skin and make-up portfolio to meet the country’s increasing demand for cosmetic products. The manufacturers of skin booster products are aiming to strengthen their tie-ups with aesthetic facilities like dermatology clinics and Medspa to generate revenue. For instance, in October 2020, Allergan acquired the aesthetics division of Luminera which is an Israeli Research And Development company specializing in dermal fillers that are easy for injectors to work with and provide natural-looking, skin-rejuvenating results.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter