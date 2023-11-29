Diagnostic Imaging Industry: Expansion, Collaboration, and New Product Launches

Diagnostic Imaging Industry Data Book – Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Nuclear Imaging, Ultrasound Device and X-ray Systems Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Computed Tomography Market Growth & Trends

The global computed tomography market size is expected to reach USD 7,551.7 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.43% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing burden of chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer, and the high demand for effective imaging tools are the factors driving growth. According to the International Agency for Cancer on Research, in 2020 globally there were about 19,292,789 new cancer cases with 9,958,133 deaths. The same source stated that the prevalence of cancer is predicted to increase to 50,550,287 by 2025. In addition, increasing demand for computed tomography (CT) systems in emergency care departments are expected to be a major driver during the forecast period.

Advanced technology with features such as dose management systems, the ability to diagnose tumors through motion (4D), artificial intelligence integration, and high-end material differentiation is expected to replace the existing conventional devices. In September 2021, GE Healthcare introduced the Revolution Ascend CT system, the technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operational efficiency and patient comfort. The increasing number of favorable reimbursement policies by the government as well as private entities are also expected to drive the market at a lucrative pace. Growing demand for ambulatory diagnostic centers due to improving affordability and increasing reach of CT scanners to remote regions is expected to aid further growth.

Moreover, the inability of alternative imaging technologies to provide quick reports and at the same time be cost-effective boosts growth. These devices and this technology are also routinely upgraded, which is expected to further increase demand over the forecast period. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for CT scanners gradually increased. Large companies like Siemens Healthineers are known to sell over 200 CT scanners each year. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant surge in CT scan equipment demand, with Siemens reporting sales of 80 to 100 units in only 45 days. Furthermore, due to increased demand for chest CT examinations in COVID-19 patients, major manufacturers increased the production capacity of the CT system.

Ultrasound Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global ultrasound devices market size is expected to reach USD 13.07 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.03% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to experience steady growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to several factors such as increased adoption of ultrasonography for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, rising technological advancements, as well an increase in the number of product launches by key players operating in the market.

Emerging innovations in ultrasound technology are expanding the market size. Hand-held ultrasound devices have made the technology more accessible for use in limited-resource communities globally. Furthermore, the introduction of 3D/4D ultrasound and the integration of artificial intelligence (Al) to automate time-consuming processes are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in July 2023, Sonosite ST was introduced by FUJIFILM Sonosite ST. It has a 21-inch touchscreen with an all-touch interface, a 10″ by 7.5″ image area, automated setting optimization for each exam type, and Auto Steep Needle Profiling (SNP). To support system compatibility, Sonosite ST belongs to the same family of transducers as Sonosite PX and Sonosite LX.

The growing use of ultrasound equipment for diagnostic imaging and therapy, as well as the rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle-related illnesses are the key factors anticipating the market’s growth. Ultrasound technology is used in various application areas such as cardiology, obstetrics/ gynecology, vascular, orthopedic, and general imaging. The rising prevalence of cardiac disorders is expected to boost the market globally. According to WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the major cause of death globally, taking approximately 17.9 million lives each year. In addition, as per the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, in the United States, every year about 805,000 people have a heart attack, and about 1 in 20 adults aged 20 and older has coronary artery disease (about 5%).

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Diagnostic Imaging industry are:

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Esaote

