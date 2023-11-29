Business Software Industry: Vertical Estimates and Trend Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Business Software Industry Data Book – Event Management Software, ERP Software and Quality Management Software Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Business Software Industry was estimated at approximately USD 71.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% by 2030

Grand View Research’s business software industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

The Global Business Software Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030

ERP Software Market Growth & Trends

The global ERP software market is anticipated to reach at USD 123.41 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing application of ERP software in the retail, banking, utility, healthcare, and government sectors is expected to drive market demand. Organizations gain from the software’s increased operations, improved decision-making, and efficiency. As a result, the ERP software industry is expected to experience a significant increase in the forecast period offering a wide range of benefits to the stakeholders.

The cloud deployment of ERP software accounts for maximum revenue in 2022, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic’s increased use of cloud-based ERP software. Additionally, a growing volume of sizable data and an increase in the advantages of cloud technology in terms of data & remote accessibility, cheap maintenance, security, and efficiency are gaining ground in the market. Additionally, this market is anticipated to expand more quickly due to advantages including quicker implementation and ease of installation.

Due to the widespread usage of ERP software for various financial management activities such as asset management, investment, cash flow management, and accounting, the finance function is expected to hold the greatest part of the market in 2022. Additionally, the growing demand for organizations to adopt ERP software solutions and track and record client payments, sales, and invoices encourage the category’s expansion.

ERP software is widely used in the manufacturing and services segment in business activities such as inventory management, daily operations monitoring, customer services, day-to-day performance management, and production scheduling. With the rising adoption of IT infrastructure, the verticals such as healthcare, aerospace & defense, and government utilities are expected to capture a significant market share.

Quality Management Software Market Growth & Trends

The global quality management software market size is projected to reach USD 20.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc.This growth can be attributed to various factors such as controlling business operational risk and compliance, better supplier visibility & control, and effective business decisions across organizations. QMS improves operating margins by evaluating performance effectiveness and improving the quality of finished products. It aids in the promotion of consistent and proper record-keeping by increasing employee awareness and reducing wastage & unnecessary expenses.

The consistent usage of QMS helps in reducing the frequency of quality issues and identifying areas of improvement for organizations. QMS helps remarkably in gaining cost-efficiency, particularly in the areas of rework, scrap, warranty cost reduction, and field service. As these cost reductions have a direct impact on the bottom-line profits without incurring any additional costs, there can be a significant rise in productivity and profitability. Due to the growing numbers of customers across developing countries such as, China and India, various market players are expanding their footprints to these countries to stay competitive in the market.

For instance, in August 2023, EtQ Management Consultants, Inc., a quality and compliance management software provider, announced a reseller partnership with Trogen Business Consultants LLP, a quality management software provider based in India. Through this partnership, Trogen would sell the ETQ Reliance quality management system to customers across India.ETQ Reliance QMS, a comprehensive QMS solution, automates and streamlines quality operations, helping businesses reduce risks associated with non-compliance, product failures, recalls, and other issues, and improve the quality of their products and services.

QMS supports end-use industries and sectors such as pharmaceutical, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, and consumer goods & retail in enhancing the quality and availability of their offerings across the world. The pharmaceutical industry is focusing on enhancing pharmaceutical quality systems and prioritizing and identifying the quality of products, which can be achieved by adopting QMS. The system allows pharmaceutical companies to develop effective monitoring & control based on product quality. Pharmaceutical QMS also allows pharmaceutical companies to develop quality products, exercise control over suppliers, support data integrity, and maintain overall compliance.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Business Software industry are:

Microsoft Corporation

NetSuite, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sage Group Plc

SAP SE

