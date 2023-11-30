Lucintel Forecasts the Global Ethylene Copolymer Market to Reach $77.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ethylene copolymer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, food & beverage, textile, building & construction, healthcare, and electrical & electronic markets. The global ethylene copolymer market is expected to reach an estimated $77.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expansion of the packaging sector, growing interest in renewable energy, and growth in research and development of ethylene copolymer.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in ethylene copolymer market to 2030 by type (ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymers, ethylene acrylates copolymers, ethylene acrylic ester terpolymers, and ethylene-vinyl acetate terpolymers), application (packaging & labelling, adhesives, glue sticks, bookbinding, woodworking, sanitary & disposals, solar cell encapsulation, and others), end use industry (automotive, food & beverages, textile, building & construction, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, packaging & labelling, adhesive, glue stick, bookbinding, woodworking, sanitary & disposal, and solar cell encapsulation are the major segments of ethylene copolymer market by application.

Lucintel forecasts that packaging and labelling will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, food & beverage is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

DuPont, Celanese, The Dow Chemical, BASF, Sipchem, USI, LyondellBasell, Wacker Chemie, ExxoMobil Chemicals, and Lanxess are the major suppliers in the ethylene copolymer market.

