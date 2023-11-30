Lucintel Forecasts the Global Radar Absorbing Material Market to Reach $0.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Nov-30 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global radar absorbing material market looks promising with opportunities in the military and commercial markets. The global radar absorbing material market is expected to reach an estimated $0.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing interest in stealth aircraft, technological developments in electronics to reduce radar visibility, and increasing demand from the military, commercial, and civilian sectors for unmanned aircraft.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in radar absorbing material market to 2030 by product type (magnetic, dielectric, and hybrid), technology (resonant absorbing, circuit analog ram, adaptive ram, and others), material (carbon, metal, conducting polymer, and others), end use industry (military and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, magnetic, dielectric, and hybrid are the major segments of radar absorbing material market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that magnetic will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of its superior qualities including high magnetic loss and permeability, and it requires just tenth the thickness of dielectric absorbers in order to reduce the radar cross-section (RCS) by the same amount.

Within this market, military will remain the larger segment because the radar-absorbing structures and materials are applied to aircraft surfaces, such as, the us air force’s f-117 nighthawk.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to greater investments made by the nations in this region in electronic and communication technology, as well as, rising investment in research & development activities in united states.

Bae Systems, Hexcel Corporation, Dupont, Parker Hannifin, Soliani Emc, Eeonyx Corporation, and Mast Technologies are the major suppliers in the radar absorbing material market.

