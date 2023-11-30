Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry: Recent Developments and Impact Analysis

Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Data Book – Licensed Sports Apparel, Licensed Sports Footwear and Licensed Sports Toys & Games Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

The economic value generated by the Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry was estimated at approximately USD 21,806.0 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2030

Grand View Research’s Licensed Sports Merchandise industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Licensed Sports Apparel Market Growth & Trends

The global Licensed Sports Apparel Market is expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The continuous innovation and introduction of new designs, materials, and technologies in sports apparel by manufacturers is a key factor driving the market growth. Advanced fabrics that offer comfort, performance-enhancing features, and stylish designs contribute to the popularity of licensed sports apparel. Incorporating cutting-edge technologies like moisture-wicking, temperature regulation, and compression attracts consumers, further driving the market growth. In addition, licensed sports apparel has become increasingly integrated into fashion and lifestyle trends. Sports jerseys, caps, sneakers, and athleisure wear have become popular streetwear and casual wear options. This broader acceptance and incorporation of licensed sports apparel into everyday fashion contribute to its growth and appeal among sports enthusiasts.

The rise of social media platforms has transformed the way fans engage with sports and apparel-related content. Athletes, influencers, and celebrities with large social media followings promote licensed sports apparel through sponsored posts and endorsements. These digital marketing strategies enhance visibility and create a desire among fans to own and wear the endorsed apparel. Additionally, licensed sports apparel often includes exclusive merchandise and limited-edition items. These products may feature special designs, commemorative elements, or unique collaborations, making them highly sought after by collectors and avid fans. Limited availability and the desire to own rare and distinctive apparel contribute to the market’s growth.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Data Book – Licensed Sports Apparel, Licensed Sports Footwear and Licensed Sports Toys & Games Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Licensed Sports Footwear Market Growth & Trends

The global Licensed Sports Footwear Market size is projected to register a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research Inc. Licensed sports footwear is designed to enhance athletic performance. Footwear brands invest in research and development to incorporate advanced technologies, cushioning, stability, and traction features that improve comfort and performance, attracting athletes, sports enthusiasts, as well as sports fans increasing their adoption among them thus driving the market growth. In addition, nostalgia-driven designs and retro collections have a strong influence on the licensed sports footwear market. Footwear brands often release special editions and reissues of classic models and colorways associated with iconic sports moments or teams from the past. The nostalgia factor attracts fans who seek to relive sports history, contributing to the demand for licensed sports footwear.

Licensed sports footwear benefits from the reputation and quality assurance associated with established footwear brands. Consumers trust renowned brands for their expertise in designing and producing high-quality footwear thus driving the market growth. Moreover, sneaker culture, driven by collectors and enthusiasts, has extended to the licensed sports footwear market. Limited-edition releases, collaborations, and unique designs generate excitement among sneaker collectors and resellers. The collectability factor, driven by exclusivity and rarity, fuels demand and drives up the value of licensed sports footwear in the secondary market.

Go through the table of content of Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Licensed Sports Merchandise industry are:

Hanesbrands Inc.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.

Sports Direct International plc,

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

Fanatics Inc.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter