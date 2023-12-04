Angel Air Ambulance Service in Patna Helps in the Safe Transportation of Critical Patient

Patna, India, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — Whenever the patient is referred to a medical facility of a distant location within a specific time slot it is important to look for an air ambulance that helps in the transportation of patients without causing trouble or discomfort at any point during the journey. Opting for Air Ambulance Service in Patna delivered by Angel Air Ambulance can be in the best interest of the patients as it helps in the transfer process without causing fatal consequences on the way. With our years of dedicated service, we compose and execute the medical evacuation mission without hampering the well-being of the patients during the journey.

We offer medical transportation service at a minimal fare which helps people belonging to every community to avail of our service easily. We guarantee the mobile Intensive Care Units that operate in the presence of a proficient medical staff skilled at handling the emergencies arising during the evacuation process. The Air Ambulance from Patna is considered an effective solution for the transportation of patients to longer distances with complete safety.

Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati Helps Arranging Medical Transportation for Patients Quickly

We at Angel Air Ambulance Service in Guwahati transform the air ambulance interior into a comprehensive setting similar to an emergency room of a hospital so that shifting of patients can be done without any trouble. Our medical jets are deployed at the threshold of the patient as soon as our help desk gets contacted. We operate with a group of caregivers who manage every relocation process without any complication. Since the very beginning, we have come across as the most effective alternative that helps in relocating patients without causing trouble to the patients during the entire transportation mission.

The air ambulance service delivered by Air Ambulance in Guwahati remains completely equipped with emergency medical and intensive care equipment to transfer patients to stabilized medical states. Once while we were shifting a cardiac patient he started feeling discomfort. The medical staff available inside the air ambulance took charge of the situation and was provided with an oxygen supply immediately. Later they assured the patient received cardiac-related medication and monitored the heart rate until the journey was over. After a while, the medical condition of the patient got back to normal and he felt a bit stable we were able to conclude the transportation process efficiently.