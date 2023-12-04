Setting the Pace: Hydra eSX Emerges as India’s Fastest Electric Bike

BANGALORE, India, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — Hydra Electric™, a pioneer in electric vehicle innovation, proudly introduces the HYDRA eSX, redefining the landscape of electric motorcycles in India. With a top speed certified at an impressive 165 km/h, the HYDRA eSX sets new benchmarks for speed, power, and sustainability in the realm of electric bikes.

Revolutionizing Speed and Performance:

The HYDRA eSX is powered by an 11 kW hub motor, delivering a formidable torque of approximately 35.6 Nm. This cutting-edge electric super-bike is engineered for exhilarating speed, providing riders with an unmatched experience on Indian roads. The certified top speed of 165 km/h positions the HYDRA eSX as India’s fastest production electric motorcycle, making it an exciting choice for speed enthusiasts and eco-conscious riders alike.

Unmatched Range and Endurance:

Hydra Electric™ understands the importance of endurance and practicality for electric vehicles. The HYDRA eSX boasts a certified maximum range of 210 kilometers, addressing the need for long-distance rides without compromising on performance. This impressive range is made possible by high-endurance lithium batteries equipped with fast-charging capabilities, ensuring that riders can hit the road with confidence and convenience.



Accessible Pricing and Government Incentives:

In a strategic move to make sustainable transportation accessible to a broader audience, the HYDRA eSX comes with a competitive starting price of INR 3,49,000/- onwards. Furthermore, buyers can benefit from tax benefits and incentives available under various government schemes, where applicable. Hydra Electric™ is committed to not only pioneering cutting-edge technology but also making it financially viable for consumers.

Media Recognition

The HYDRA eSX has already garnered attention from various media outlets, reinforcing its position as a game-changer in the electric vehicle industry.

The Print emphasized the launch of “India’s fastest production electric motorcycle with a top speed of 165 km/h,” recognizing the HYDRA eSX for its speed and performance.

Public TV commended the design and manufacturing of the e-bike, tailored exclusively for Indian roads, stating, “If you are a speed demon, HYDRA eSX will definitely win your confidence.”

BikeToq acknowledged the HYDRA eSX as a groundbreaking entry into the Indian electric bike market.

What’s Next:

With the HYDRA eSX leading the charge, Hydra Electric™ is poised to make significant contributions to the global electric vehicle market. The company’s focus on innovation and sustainability aligns with the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation solutions.

Founder’s Vision:

Fahad Hafiz, the visionary founder of Hydra Electric™, has a track record of turning innovative ideas into successful ventures. His passion for entrepreneurship and commitment to sustainability have fueled Hydra Electric’s journey. Hafiz’s leadership is instrumental in driving the company’s bold vision for the future, where electric vehicles play a pivotal role in shaping the transportation landscape.

About Hydra Electric™:



Hydra Electric™ is a trailblazing startup based in Bengaluru, focused on developing innovative electric vehicles. With the launch of the HYDRA eSX electric super-bike, Hydra Electric™ is at the forefront of the electric vehicle revolution, setting new standards for speed,automotiv endurance, and sustainability.



Contact Details

Hydra Electric

Website: https://ehydra.shop

EMAIL: hydra@syndgrp.com

Phone: 76986 89511

Address: #10/1, 80 FT ROAD, KORAMANGALA. BANGALORE, KA, 560034 – INDIA