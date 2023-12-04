Transform Your Entertainment Hub with WolfPack™ X-Golf™ Add-On Video Systems: Switch Any In, To Any TV, From Cell Phone to Up To 40 TVs

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Dec-04 — /EPR Network/ — Elevate your entertainment setup to unprecedented heights with the introduction of WolfPack™ X-Golf™ Add-On Video Systems, now available at HDTV Supply.
Designed for enthusiasts who demand flexibility, innovation, and scalability, the WolfPack™ X-
Golf™ series empowers users to switch any input to any TV, control their system via cell phone,
and connect up to 40 TVs for an immersive and personalized viewing experience

WolfPack™ X-Golf™
Add-On Video Systems Key Features:

* Ultimate Flexibility: WolfPack™ X-Golf™ Add-On Video
Systems redefine versatility, allowing users to effortlessly switch any input to any TV within
their setup.
This unparalleled flexibility ensures a tailored entertainment experience that
suits individual preferences.

* Cell Phone Control: Seamlessly integrate your entertainment hub
with your cell phone using the WolfPack™ X-Golf™ system. Take command of your audio-visual
experience with a user-friendly interface accessible right from your mobile device.

* Expandable
to 40 TVs: Starting with the capability to connect up to 10 TVs, the WolfPack™ X-Golf™ system
boasts an expandable design, enabling users to scale up their setup to a remarkable 40 TVs.
Immerse yourself in an expansive, cinema-like atmosphere in the comfort of your own home.

* 4K
Ultra HD Support: Witness breathtaking visuals with 4K Ultra HD support. The WolfPack™ X-Golf™
system ensures that every detail comes to life with stunning clarity and precision, offering an
immersive visual feast.

* Effortless Plug-and-Play Setup: Designed with user convenience in
mind, the WolfPack™ X-Golf™ system features an easy plug-and-play setup. No complex
installations or technical expertise required—just plug in your devices and start enjoying an
enhanced entertainment experience.

At HDTV Supply, we are proud to introduce the WolfPack™ X-
Golf™ Add-On Video Systems, a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge audio-
visual solutions. With the power to switch any input to any TV, cell phone control, and support
for up to 40 TVs, the X-Golf™ series is a game-changer in the world of home entertainment,
providing users with the ultimate in flexibility and customization.”

For more information about
the WolfPack™ X-Golf™ Add-On Video Systems, from HDTV Supply, please visit
https://www.hdtvsupply.com/xgolf-add-on-video-systems.html.
Note: X-Golf™ is a registered
trademark of X-Golf™ America.

 

For further information contact:

Press Relations

HDTV Supply, Inc.

TEL: 833-WOLFPACK (833-965-3722)

TEXT: 1-833-648-3777

WhatsApp: 1-833-965-3722

Skype: 1-805-732-2528

NEWSROOM: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/newsroom.html

WEB: https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-over-ip-matrices-app-ir-control.html

EMAIL: press[@]hdtvsupply.com

