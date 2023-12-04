Industry Leaders and Game-Changers in the Water Treatment Systems Market 2023-2030

Water Treatment Systems Industry | Forecast 2030

Water Treatment Systems Industry Data Book – Point of Use Water Treatment Systems and Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market

The economic value generated by the water treatment systems industry was estimated at approximately USD 35,035.9 million in 2022. This market incorporates a wide range of systems used for the improvement of the quality of the water which is used for drinking, cooking, washing, etc. The demand for water treatment systems is significantly driven by the growing concerns over the depletion of freshwater resources across the world and the rising concentration of chemical and other contaminants in the surface as well as groundwater sources.

Water Treatment Systems Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Market Covered

Water Treatment Systems Industry USD 35,035.9 million in 2022

Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size USD 26,059.9 million in 2022 9.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Point of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Size USD 8,976.0 million in 2022 5.2% CAGR (2023-2030)

Point Of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global point of use water treatment systems market size is expected to be valued at USD 54.5 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing water pollution, coupled with growing awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle, is a key factor propelling the market growth. Increasing adoption of water purifier systems is predicted to drive the global market over the forecast period. Favorable government laws to ensure the supply of clean and potable drinking water are further expected to augment business growth in the coming years.

The increasing demand for clean water, coupled with growing investments to boost efficiency, is likely to provide a boost to the market growth over the forecast period. A significant reduction in the costs of raw materials and components, along with favorable government initiatives, is likely to encourage the growth of the market. Governments across the globe are encouraging wider adoption of water treatment systems to avoid an epidemic of water-borne diseases. For instance, the WHO’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) project initiative has targeted a worldwide elimination of diarrhea and untreated excreta that contaminates groundwater and surface waters used for irrigation, drinking water, household purposes, and bathing.

Point Of Entry Water Treatment Systems Market Growth & Trends

The global point of entry water treatment systems market size is expected to reach USD 13.86 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2023 to 2030. Increasing water pollution and growing urban population leading to the increased demand for clean water are factors augmenting the demand for point of entry water treatment systems.

The increasing level of contaminants in water sources is anticipated to drive the demand for point of entry water treatment systems to ensure a safe water supply. Furthermore, shifting focus from conventional water purifiers toward technologically advanced water purifiers on account of rising contamination levels in water sources is expected to complement the market growth.

The exponential growth in the global population over the past five decades has exerted considerable pressure on the natural resources available on the planet, especially air and water. Rapid industrialization and increasing agricultural activities on account of population growth are anticipated to augment the demand for water treatment systems.

Competitive Insights

Major players in the water treatment systems market include Pentair plc; 3M; A.O. Smith; EcoWater Systems; Panasonic Corporation; Amway; Kent RO Systems Ltd.; LG Electronics; BWT AG; Coway Co. Ltd.; DuPont; and Watts Water Technologies Inc. The manufacturers of water treatment systems adopt several strategies, including merger & acquisition, partnership & joint ventures, new product developments, distributor agreements, new online channels, and geographical expansions, to augment their market presence and cater to the ever-changing consumer requirements.

