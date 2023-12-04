Industry Leaders and Pioneers in the Female Infertility Sector 2023-2030

Female Infertility Industry | Forecast 2030

Female Infertility Industry Data Book – In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Artificial Insemination Market

The global female infertility market size was valued at USD 25.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.97% from 2023 to 2030.

Factors that can be attributed to the market growth are an increase in the incidence of infertility, emerging trends of late family planning, and the development of advanced technologies. The average age at which women and men get married and have their first child has increased. This trend is now prominent as an increasing number of individuals are aspiring for higher education and are career oriented.

Female Infertility Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Female Infertility Industry USD 25.7 billion in 2022 5.97% CAGR (2023-2030)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market Size USD 23.6 billion in 2022 5.72% CAGR (2023-2030)

Artificial Insemination Market Size USD 2.1 billion in 2022 8.6% CAGR (2023-2030)

In Vitro Fertilization Market Growth & Trends

The global in vitro fertilization market size is expected to reach USD 37.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.54% from 2024 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.The market’s growth can be attributed to the continuous efforts of the market players, an increase in the incidence of infertility due to lifestyle changes, and government initiatives to improve reimbursement policies. Expansion of fertility procedures, such as Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) for treating infertility, is expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

The availability of genomic testing facilities that enable the prevention of the transfer of genetic disorders during in vitro fertilization (IVF) is expected to drive the IVF market. The insurance providers are providing coverage for IVF procedures owing to an increase in the number of IVF treatments. For instance, in May 2023, Pacific Blue Cross introduced an enhanced Personal Health Insurance, a health & dental plan, which incorporates family planning benefits, including coverage for fertility drugs, fertility treatments, and adoption. With this enhancement, Pacific Blue Cross became the first and only provider in Canada to offer family planning benefits as part of an individual health & dental plan. This led to competitive pricing and moderated IVF treatment costs. This procedure has been a successfully practiced technology, driving the market with more treatment automation and standardization.

Artificial Insemination Market Growth Trends

The global artificial insemination market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 8.4%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Over the past few years, infertility has become a major public health concern across the globe. Artificial insemination is usually the preferred first-line treatment to tackle infertility. Lifestyle changes, delay in pregnancy, and hormonal issues are some of the reasons contributing to the rise in fertility-related problems. According to the United Nations, the global fertility rate is expected to decline to 2.2% by 2050. In developing or underdeveloped nations, medical consultation regarding infertility was not easily accessible.

Hence, there was a lack of awareness about available assisted reproductive techniques including artificial or donor insemination and IVF. The average cost of performing an IUI is around USD 865. The success rate for each cycle is around 4 to 5%, which can be increased to about 7 to 16% by consuming fertility drugs. However, older women are not encouraged to go through IUI due to slim chances of success and further complications. Several fertility problems can be addressed through IUI, such as semen allergy, unexplained infertility, and Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs).

Competitive Insights

Development of innovative products and their commercialization, mergers, and geographical expansions are key strategies undertaken by market players. The market is technologically driven and requires a fairly large investment to introduce effective techniques and procedures. In addition, stringent government protocols related to fertility treatments in certain areas are expected to limit the entry of new players.

