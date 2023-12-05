Lucintel Forecasts the Global Metal Nanoparticle Market to Reach $5.6 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global metal nanoparticle market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical & healthcare, electrical & electronic, catalyst, and personal care & cosmetic sectors. The global metal nanoparticle market is expected to reach an estimated $5.6 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for gold nanoparticles in pharmaceutical & healthcare industry and rising spending on nanotechnology research.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in metal nanoparticle market to 2030 by synthesis process (chemical, physical, and bio based), metal (platinum/palladium, gold, silver, copper, nickel, iron, and others), end use industry (pharmaceutical & healthcare, electrical & electronics, catalyst, personal care & cosmetics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, chemical, physical, and bio based are the major segments of metal nanoparticle market by synthesis process. Lucintel forecasts that chemical is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, pharmaceutical & healthcare is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

American Elements, Nanoshel, Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, EPRUI Nanoparticles & Microspheres, and US Research Nanomaterials are the major suppliers in the metal nanoparticle market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056