Lucintel Forecasts the Global Specialty Fuel Additive Market to Reach $10.4 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global specialty fuel additive market looks promising with opportunities in the gasoline, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel applications. The global specialty fuel additive market is expected to reach an estimated $10.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for cleaner and more efficient fuel and rising demand for low-emission and efficient energy sources.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in specialty fuel additive market to 2030 by product (deposit control, cetane improvers, antioxidants, lubricity improvers, cold flow improvers, corrosion inhibitors, and others), application (gasoline, diesel, aviation turbine fuel, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, deposit control, cetane improver, antioxidant, lubricity improver, cold flow improver, and corrosion inhibitor are the major segments of specialty fuel additive market by product. Lucintel forecasts that deposit control is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, diesel is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Innospec, BASF SE, Chemtura, Infineum, and Albemarle are the major suppliers in the specialty fuel additive market.

