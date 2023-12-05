Lucintel Forecasts Global Ethernet Connector and Transformer Market to Reach $1.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ethernet connector and transformer market looks promising with opportunities in the control cabinets, hubs and servers, industrial automation equipment, network interface cards, network switches, routers, routers & switches, servo drives, and WLAN access equipment market. The global ethernet connector and transformer market is expected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are strong demand for ethernet technology by automobile manufacturers, robust government initiatives in developing countries to embrace industrial automation, and high growth in smart factory development, Industry 4.0, and Industrial IoT (IIoT) are also driving the market growth.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in ethernet connector and transformer market to 2030 by type (ix connector, RJ45 connector, M12 connector, and M8 connector), transformation speed (100Base-T, 10Base-T, 10Gbase-T, and Gigabitbase-T), application (control cabinets, hubs and servers, industrial automation equipment, network interface cards, network switches, routers, routers & switches, servo drives, and WLAN access equipment), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ix connector, RJ45 connector,M12 connector, and M8 connector are the major segments of ethernet connector and transformer market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that RJ45 connector is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, routers will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

TDK Corporation, TE Connectivity, Eaton Corporation, Belden, Rockwell Automation, Amphenol Corporation, Bel Fuse, Bourns Incorporation, Abracon, and TT Electronics are the major suppliers in the ethernet connector and transformer market.

