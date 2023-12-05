Pedaling Progress: Insights into the Bicycle Market 2030

Bicycle Industry | Forecast 2030

Bicycle Industry Data Book – Bicycle, Bicycle Accessories and Cargo Bikes Market

The global bicycle industry size was valued at USD 76.01 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2023 to 2030. The increase in the number of people opting for bicycling as a form of leisure is anticipated to propel market growth. Preference for bicycles as a convenient form of exercise to ensure a healthy life, free from obesity and other disorders, is expected to further boost the market expansion.

Bicycle Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Bicycle Industry USD 76.01 billion in 2022 9.5% CAGR (2023-2030)

Bicycle Market Size USD 64.63 billion in 2022 9.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Bicycle Accessories Market Size USD 11.43 billion in 2022 8% CAGR (2023-2030

Cargo Bikes Market Size USD 2.43 billion in 2022 16.1% CAGR (2023-2030))

Access the Global Bicycle Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Bicycle Market Growth & Trends

The global bicycle market size is anticipated to reach USD 135.02 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing adoption of cycling as a form of leisure and awareness regarding the health benefits associated with cycling are the factors expected to bolster the market growth. Bicycles are being preferred for short-distance commutes as they save considerable time as compared to other vehicles. Moreover, limited parking spaces and growing traffic congestions are prompting people to reconsider bicycles as a primary option for the commute.

Rising emphasis on the use of non-polluting vehicles for short-distance commutes by governments across the world is anticipated to positively influence market growth. The fact that bicycles do not emit any pollutants is projected to drive their demand in the near future. Moreover, consumers are rapidly moving toward online distribution channels to buy a bicycle due to several key factors, including doorstep delivery and replacement and the availability of a variety of products. Additionally, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are mainly focused on avoiding crowded places to prevent themselves from virus infections.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Bicycle Industry Data Book – Bicycle, Bicycle Accessories and Cargo Bikes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Bicycle Accessories Market Growth & Trends

The global bicycle accessories market size is anticipated to reach USD 20.49 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is predicted to grow due to the rising popularity of cycling for leisure activities and increasing awareness about the health benefits that come with it. As a mode of transportation, bicycles are becoming a preferred option for short-distance commutes, as they are time-efficient and can help avoid traffic congestion and limited parking spaces. As a result, more people are considering bicycles as their primary transportation option. Apart from this, rising traffic on roads has made bicycle users more concerned about safety, which also helped the market grow, as the sales of protective gear, such as helmets, riding jackets, and cycling gloves, are increasing.

In addition, the accessories add up to the riding comfort. With growing concerns about the environment, health, and urban congestion, more people are turning to bicycles as a means of transportation. This increased interest in bicycling has led to a greater demand for high-quality bicycle accessories. In addition, with an increase in the number of bicyclists on the road, there is a growing concern for their safety. As a result, there is a greater demand for accessories that can increase visibility, such as lights and reflectors, as well as protective gear like helmets. Also, consumers are primarily focused on avoiding crowded places and public transportation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparel is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Cycling apparel is designed to be comfortable and flexible, allowing cyclists to move freely and comfortably while riding.

Go through the table of content of Bicycle Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Cargo Bikes Market Growth and Trends

The global cargo bicycles market size was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2023 to 2030. Increased demand for fleets for freight delivery, coupled with the need for environmentally safe transport alternatives, has propelled the demand for cargo bikes in urban areas. Logistics and transportation are integral to implementing seamless freight deliveries and simplifying deliveries in urban infrastructure across the world. An increase in freight deliveries and the movement of goods has impacted the environment by aggravating pollution, noise, traffic congestion, and vibration. These circumstances have interrupted the inhabitants of cities globally. To mitigate the concerns mentioned above and ensure sustainable transport practices, high demand for cargo bikes has been witnessed worldwide.

These bikes are an eco-friendly alternative to traditional means of transportation used for last-mile deliveries and general logistic services. They can significantly replace freight delivery trips and impact the urban distribution system by offering low-cost, environment-friendly solutions to cater to the delivery demands of small-surface stores and the HORECA (hotel, restaurants, and catering) sector.

Competitive Insights

The market is highly competitive and is expected to witness increased competition due to the presence of several players. Major players are spending heavily on research and development activities to integrate advanced technologies in bicycle parts and components. Some of the key players include Accell Group, Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., Trek Bicycle Corporation, Garmin Ltd., and Yuba Bicycles LLC.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter