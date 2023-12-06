Enzymes Industry | A Molecular Machines Driving Innovation

Global enzymes industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Industrial Enzymes Market Analysis & Forecast

The global industrial enzymes market size was valued at USD 6.96 billion in 2022and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030. This is due to the growing demand for industrial enzymes in several applications such as animal feed, food & beverage, and nutraceutical. Increasing consumer awareness about health has resulted in the growing use of functional food products, which is expected to trigger product demand in the coming years.

Microorganisms are rapidly becoming a key source of enzymes, owing to their low production costs and easy availability of raw materials. End-use industries rely heavily on enzymes derived from microorganisms as they can be used to make a wide range of products. This, in turn, is anticipated to positively impact the demand for the industrial enzymes industry. The demand is projected to be positively impacted over the forecast period by the rising consumption of functional food products due to the growing awareness of a person’s health. Cellulose and amylase are the two subtypes of carbohydrate. It is frequently utilized as a component in the creation of carbonated beverages. Increased use of various types of carbohydrase in the pharmaceutical and animal feed industries would further increase demand for industrial enzymes in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on various end-use industries around the world, causing a supply-demand gap. The demand for the product in biofuel and textiles was moderately impacted by a demand-supply gap combined with the global lockdown of the automotive industry. However, the market experienced positive demand during the pandemic due to the increased adoption of enzymes in various industries such as animal feed, food, and cleaning products.

Specialty Enzymes Market Analysis & Forecast

The global specialty enzymes market size was valued at USD 5.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. This is attributable to the specific yield optimization and catalytic reaction properties of specialty enzymes. Pharmaceutical manufacturers across the globe have incorporated these specialty enzymes on account of their expanding applications particularly in processing fine chemicals and pure pharmaceutical drugs. The shift in trend towards the adoption of specialty enzymes in order to reduce reliance on conventional enzymes has been observed in the last few years and hence these enzymes are expected to penetrate the overall industry growth. Specialty enzymes are widely used to manufacture drugs to treat some fatal diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and pain caused by age, asthma, hay fever, and lysosomal storage disorders in the pharmaceutical industry. The increasing prevalence of such diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population particularly in the U.S., Europe, and Japan is also expected to have a positive influence on industry growth.

Growth of the global pharmaceutical industry, growing number of biotechnology R&D, and advancement in enzyme engineering & green chemistry are expected to fuel the market over the forecast period. Difficulty in maintaining pH and operational temperature of specialty enzymes is expected to remain a key concern for key players. Legal & ethical issues coupled to lack of awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of specialty enzymes particularly in developing countries is also expected to pose threat to the market growth. However, the growing industrialization rate and advanced technologies adopted in the pharmaceutical industry in emerging markets of BRIC nations is expected to hold future opportunities for industry participants.

North America emerged as the largest regional specialty enzyme market owing to the presence of niche consumers and advanced technologies. An increase in population and growth in disposable income among consumers in emerging markets of China and India is expected to drive the industry demand in the Asia Pacific region. China, India, and Brazil are expected to be the most lucrative regional markets for specialty enzymes. Some of the key specialty enzyme manufacturers include Advanced Enzyme Technology Ltd. Affymetrix Inc., Advanced Enzyme Technology Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., Bbi Enzymes Ltd., Basf, Codexis Inc., Nagase & Co. Ltd., Life Technologies, Roche Holding Ag., and Sanofi S.A among others.

Key players operating in the enzymes industry are –

