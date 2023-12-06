Lucintel Forecasts Global Video Conferencing Market to Reach $24.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global video conferencing market looks promising with opportunities in the corporate, education, healthcare, government & defense, BFSI, and media & entertainment markets. The global video conferencing market is expected to reach an estimated $24.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are embracing a worldwide shift toward a flexible work environment, surging expansion of cloud-native businesses, and growing need in the healthcare and education sectors for video conferencing solutions.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in video conferencing market to 2030 by deployment (on-premise and cloud), enterprise size (large enterprises and small and medium enterprises), end use industry (corporate, education, healthcare, government & defense, BFSI, media & entertainment, and others), application (consumer and enterprise), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, on-premise and cloud are the major segments of video conferencing market by deployment . Lucintel forecasts that cloud is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increased accessibility by making it simple to access video conferencing services via a variety of media, including laptops and mobile devices.

Within this market, corporate will remain the largest segment due to expanding customer interest in cloud-based collaboration and communication tools

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Avaya, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Logitech International, Microsoft Corporation, Polycom, and Zoom Video Communications are the major suppliers in the video conferencing market.

