Lucintel Forecasts Global Commercial Security System Market to Reach $397.9 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global commercial security system market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial, government, transportation, retail, banking & finance, education, industrial, energy & utility, sports & leisure, healthcare, and military and defense markets. The global commercial security system market is expected to reach an estimated $397.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increased use of IP cameras and video surveillance services, increasing global rates of organized crime and terrorism, and use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in security video systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in commercial security system market to 2030 by hardware (fire protection system, video surveillance system, access control system, and entrance control system), software (fire analysis, video surveillance software, and access control software), services (security system integration services, remote monitoring services, fire protection services, video surveillance services, and access control services), end use industry (commercial, government, transportation, retail, banking & finance, education, industrial, energy & utility, sports & leisure, healthcare, and military and defense), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

In this market, fire protection system, video surveillance system, access control system, and entrance control system are the major segments of commercial security system market by hardware.

Lucintel forecasts that fire protection system is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Johnson Controls, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, Carrier, Honeywell International, Robert Bosch, Dahua Technology, dormakaba , ADT, Axis Communication, SECOM are the major suppliers in the commercial security system market.

