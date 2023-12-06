Lucintel Forecasts Global Network Switches Market to Reach $46.3 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global network switches market looks promising with opportunities in the data center, cloud service providers, telecom service providers, large enterprise or private cloud, and non-data center markets. The global network switches market is expected to reach an estimated $46.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing expenditures for building data centers, expanding telecommunications and IT sectors, and networking devices are being adopted by SMEs more and more.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in network switches market to 2030 by type (fixed configuration switches, managed switches, unmanaged switches, POE switches, and modular switches), switching port (100 MBE & 1 GBE, 2.5 GBE & 5 GBE, 10 GBE, 25 GBE & 50 GBE, 100 GBE, and 200 GBE & 400 GBE), end use industry (data center, cloud service providers, telecom service providers, large enterprise or private cloud, and non-data center), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, fixed configuration switches, managed switches, unmanaged switches, PoE switches, and modular switches are the major segments of network switches market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that managed switches is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, cloud service providers will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, HPE Aruba, Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, NETGEAR, D-Link Corporation, Extreme Networks, NVIDIA Corporation, TRENDnet are the major suppliers in the network switches market.

