The Global DDOs Protection And Mitigation Security Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global DDOs protection and mitigation security market looks promising with opportunities in the government and defense, BFSI, manufacturing, energy and utilities, IT and telecommunications, healthcare, education, and retail markets. The global DDOs protection and mitigation security market is expected to reach an estimated $7.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are technology’s spread and IoT’s adoption in different verticals, introduction of hybrid and cloud-based solutions at a reasonable price, and rising frequencies of advanced DDoS attacks.

In this market, network security, application security, database security, and endpoint security are the major segments of DDOs protection and mitigation security market by application area.

Lucintel forecasts that application security is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, BFSI will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

NetScout, Akamai, Radware, Huawei Technology, Fortinet, Link11, Imperva, Cloudflare, BT, and A10 Networks are the major suppliers in the DDOs protection and mitigation security market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056