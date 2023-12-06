Lucintel Forecasts Global Cloud OSS BSS Market to Reach $48.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud OSS BSS market looks promising with opportunities in the IT and telecom, BFSI, media and entertainment, and retail and E- commerce markets. The global cloud OSS BSS market is expected to reach an estimated $48.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are Growing use of 5G and cloud computing across a number of industrial verticals will drive up demand for cloud OSS BSS and rising demand for convergent billing solutions.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in cloud OSS BSS market to 2030 by component (solution and service), enterprise size (large enterprises and SMEs), cloud type (public, hybrid, and private), end use industry (IT and telecom, BFSI, media and entertainment, retail and E commerce, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, solution and service are the major segments of cloud OSS BSS market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that solution is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to high availability, intelligent automation in real-time

Within this market, IT and telecom will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

OPTIVA, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY, AMDOCS LIMITED, Nokia Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Huawei Technologies, and Netcracker are the major suppliers in the cloud OSS BSS market.

