Lucintel Forecasts the Global Speciality Nitrile Market to Reach $13.4 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global speciality nitrile market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, medical, and industrial sectors. The global speciality nitrile market is expected to reach an estimated $13.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing awareness about personal hygiene and rising demand for specialty nitrile gloves in the healthcare industry.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in speciality nitrile market to 2030 by type (hydrogenated, carboxylated, butadiene, acrylonitrile butadiene, and others), application (protective gloves, automotive components, electronic components, adhesives & sealants, oilfield, and others), end use (automotive, aerospace, oil & gas, medical, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, hydrogenated, carboxylated, butadiene, and acrylonitrile butadiene are the major segments of speciality nitrile market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that butadiene is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant usage in the creation of synthetic rubber.

Within this market, automotive is expected to witness the highest growth due to rising demand nitrile based high-performance rubber goods including gasoline hoses, seals, gaskets, and o-rings in this sector owing to its great resistance to heat, oil, and chemicals.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for nitrile from variety of end use sectors, such as automotive, medical, and industrial of the region.

AlzChem, Ascend Performance Materials, Denicso, Duraco, and Emerald Performance Materials are the major suppliers in the speciality nitrile market.

