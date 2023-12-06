Lucintel Forecasts the Global Specialty Ink Market to Reach $6.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global specialty ink market looks promising with opportunities in the food and beverage, cosmetic and personal care, pharmaceutical, automotive, and consumer electronic markets. The global specialty ink market is expected to reach an estimated $6.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are continual growth in ecommerce sector, rising usage of this ink in packaging and textile application, and expanding preference for water-based and UV curable inks.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in specialty ink market to 2030 by ink type (metallic inks, fluorescent inks, thermochromic inks, photochromic inks, conductive inks, and others), application (packaging and labeling, textiles, electronics, security printing, publication and commercial printing, and others), end use industry (food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, automotive, consumer electronics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, metallic ink, fluorescent ink, thermochromic ink, photochromic ink, and conductive ink are the major segments of specialty ink market by ink type.

Lucintel forecasts that metallic ink is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread usage in a variety of applications, such as packaging, textiles, and graphic arts to create a metallic or pearlescent effect on a variety of surfaces, such as paper, plastic, and metal.

Within this market, food and beverage is expected to witness the highest growth due to growing usage of specialized ink in this industry to print labels, packaging, and other products with a range of effects, including metallic, fluorescent, and holographic inks.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing popularity of 3D printing and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Sun Chemical, Flint, Toyo, Siegwerk Druckfarben, and DIC are the major suppliers in the specialty ink market.

