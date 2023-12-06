Lucintel Forecasts the Global Specialty Tape Market to Reach $55.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global specialty tape market looks promising with opportunities in the electrical & electronic, healthcare & hygiene, automotive, white goods, paper & printing, building & construction, and retail & graphic sectors. The global specialty tape market is expected to reach an estimated $55.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing residential and commercial construction activities and rising demand for acrylic foam-based specialty tapes.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in specialty tape market to 2030 by resin type (acrylic, rubber, silicone, and others), backing material (polyvinyl chloride, paper, woven/non-woven, pet, foam, polypropylene, and others), end use industry (electrical & electronics, healthcare & hygiene, automotive, white goods, paper & printing, building & construction, retail & graphics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, acrylic, rubber, and silicone are the major segments of specialty tape market by resin type.

Lucintel forecasts that acrylic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread utilization in the automotive sector to strengthen bonds, endure high temperatures, and resist chemicals and UV light.

Within this market, electrical & electronic is expected to witness the highest growth due to rising use of specialty tape in this sector owing to its superior flame retardance, heat, and electric insulation.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the subtantial demand for specialty tapes from various end use industries, such as healthcare, automobile, paper & printing, and construction & building in the region.

3M, Nitto Denko, tesa SE, Lintec, and Avery Dennison are the major suppliers in the specialty tape market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056