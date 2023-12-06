Lucintel Forecasts the Global Textile Yarn Market to Reach $21.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global textile yarn market looks promising with opportunities in the apparel, home textile, and industrial applications. The global textile yarn market is expected to reach an estimated $21.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing interest for personnel appearance and home textiles and rising preference for eco-friendly and sustainable yarns.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in textile yarn market to 2030 by type (artificial and natural), source (chemical, plant, animal, and others), application (apparel, home textile, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, artificial and natural are the major segments of textile yarn market by type. Lucintel forecasts that artificial is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, home textile is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Celanese, Asahi Kasei, Toray Industries, Vardhman Textiles, and Raymond are the major suppliers in the textile yarn market.

