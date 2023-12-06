CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global textile auxiliaries chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the home furnishing, apparel, and technical textiles markets. The global textile auxiliaries chemical market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for high-quality textiles, increasing technical textile applications, and rising disposable incomes in developing countries that are leading to increased consumer spending on apparel and other textile products.

In this market, pretreatment auxiliaries, printing auxiliaries, and finishing auxiliaries are the major segments of textile auxiliaries chemical market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that pretreatment auxiliaries will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it eliminates all extraneous and obstructive materials from the fabric, as well as, desizing, scouring, and bleaching other preliminary treatment procedures encompass optical brightening, alkalization, and mercerization.

Within this market, apparel will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing disposable incomes, expanding millennial and Gen Z demographic that is highly influenced by social media and fashion influencers, as well as, burgeoning e-commerce sectors.

APAC will remain the largest region due to swift urban expansion, economic adaptability amid the COVID-19 crisis, and the modernization of textile and chemical production methods.

Transfar, Archroma, Huntsman, Cht/Bezema, Dymatic Chemicals, Lonsen, and Rudolf are the major suppliers in the textile auxiliaries chemical market.

