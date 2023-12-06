Lucintel Forecasts Global FSO and VLC / Li-Fi Market to Reach $34.3 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Dec-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global FSO and VLC/ Li-Fi market looks promising with opportunities in the ITS, indoor networking, in-flight entertainment and communication, health care and underwater communication, and location-based services markets. The global FSO and VLC/ Li-Fi market is expected to reach an estimated $34.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 41.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are surging desire for lightning-fast internet connectivity on the rise and rapid adoption of intelligent lighting solutions on the upward trend.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in FSO and VLC/ Li-Fi market to 2030 by component (LED, IR emitters, opto-couplers, and image sensors), application (ITS, indoor networking, in-flight entertainment and communication, health care and underwater communication, and location-based services), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, LED, IR emitters, opto-couplers, and image sensors are the major segments of FSO and VLC/ Li-Fi market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that LED is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, health care and underwater communication will remain the largest segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

LightPointe Communications, fSONA Systems, Plaintree Systems, Panasonic Corporation, General Electric, Oledcomm, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Wireless Excellence Limited, and Signify Holding., Lucibel are the major suppliers in the FSO and VLC/ Li-Fi market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

