The Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.0% from 2024 to 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cloud-based contact center market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, telecommunications, IT and ITES, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods, manufacturing, energies and utilities, media and entertainment, and healthcare and lifesciences markets. The global cloud-based contact center market is expected to reach an estimated $53.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing interest in cloud-based solutions and faster cloud contact center deployment and lower capital costs.

In this market, solutions and services are the major segments of cloud-based contact center market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that services is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, BFSI will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

NICE, Genesys, Five9, Vonage, Talkdesk, 8×8, Cisco, Avaya, Serenova, and Content Guru are the major suppliers in the cloud-based contact center market.

