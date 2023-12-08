Enterprise Mobility Management Industry – Navigating The Mobile Era

Enterprise mobility management industry data book covers mobile device management, mobile identity management, mobile content management and mobile application management market.

Global enterprise mobility management industry database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Mobile Device Management Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mobile device management (MDM) market size was evaluated at USD 5.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market is expected to witness growth due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices in the workplace and the need to secure and manage them. With the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices, employees are increasingly using their personal devices for work purposes. This trend, commonly referred to as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), has led to an increase in the number of mobile devices that need to be managed and secured within an organization. Mobile device management (MDM) solutions provide a centralized platform for managing & securing mobile devices, including the ability to enforce security policies, monitor device usage, and remotely wipe data in case of loss or theft.

As more organizations adopt BYOD policies or provide employees with company-owned mobile devices, the demand for MDM solutions is expected to continue to grow. Furthermore, the adoption of mobile devices has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, as remote work has become the norm for many organizations. As employees work from home or other locations outside of the traditional office, the need for MDM solutions to manage and secure employee devices outside of the organization’s network perimeter has increased. However, the mobile device landscape is highly fragmented, with a wide range of operating systems, device types, and versions in use. This fragmentation makes it difficult for MDM solutions to provide comprehensive management and security across all devices.

Mobile Identity Management Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mobile identity management (MIM) market size was evaluated at USD 2.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2023 to 2030. Mobile Identity Management (MIM) solutions are becoming increasingly important as more employees use mobile devices to access company data and applications. With the advent of mobile workforces and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) regulations, MIM solutions provide organizations with a secure and practical approach to managing user identities and accessing company resources on mobile devices.The increased adoption of mobile devices and the necessity for safe access to corporate resources from these devices are projected to drive demand for MIM solutions. Furthermore, as more organizations migrate to cloud-based services, MIM solutions will safeguard access to such services.

Mobile device management (MDM) capabilities, which are frequently included in MIM systems, enable organizations to put security limits on mobile devices, such as mandating encryption and limiting access to applications and data. An essential security component of Mobile Identity Management (MIM) is two-factor authentication (2FA), which adds an extra layer of security on top of a username and password. 2FA provides additional security to guard against unauthorized access to sensitive data or systems by providing an additional layer of authentication. Cyber dangers are more likely to affect mobile devices than traditional desktop or laptop PCs. MIM provides security features, including multi-factor authentication, mobile device management, and secure data transit to guard against these risks.

Mobile Content Management Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mobile content management (MCM) market size was evaluated at USD 2.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market is expected to grow with the rise of mobile devices in the workplace, businesses are coping to manage and secure these devices while also enabling workers to work quickly and collaboratively. BYOD policies, which allow employees to use personal devices for work purposes, are growing in popularity but pose security threats. To serve the expanding number of mobile internet users, organizations aim to produce, manage, and offer content that is optimized for mobile devices.

The recent emergence of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation technologies are revolutionizing the content management industry, specifically mobile content management. These technologies enable businesses to deliver personalized and targeted content experiences, while also streamlining content creation, curation, and delivery processes. By leveraging AI, ML, and automation, companies can offer their customers customized content experiences, improve operational efficiency, and gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, mobile content management solutions have increased collaboration and productivity by offering employees real-time access to the most recent versions of documents and data. This can help to reduce errors and improve efficiency.

Mobile Application Management Market Analysis & Forecast

The global mobile application management (MAM) market size was evaluated at USD 2.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2030. The management and deployment of mobile applications within organizations is a function of mobile application management (MAM). App containerization, where apps are contained within secure containers on mobile devices, is a major development in MAM. This strategy makes it possible to separate personal information from business information, guaranteeing that business apps and data are secure even on employee-owned devices.

MAM systems can configure app settings, preferences, and functionalities according to user roles or organizational needs. As a result, businesses may customize app experiences and expedite app deployments for various user groups. Performance monitoring capabilities are incorporated into MAM solutions to track app performance indicators like response time, crashes, and resource usage. To provide verticals with the best possible app experiences, these capabilities help discover and fix performance issues. MAM solutions are aligned with privacy laws and data protection practices for the secure processing of user data within mobile apps. This offers users transparency and control over their personal information by incorporating features like data encryption, consent management, and user privacy controls.

Enterprise Mobility Management Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Companies maintain an exhaustive product portfolio and are employed to maintain a competitive edge in the market, their product offerings, the applications segment they served, the sophistication of their technology, their strategy to differentiate their products, and their industry impact.

Key players operating in the enterprise mobility management industry are –

• Cisco Systems

• SAP SE

• Broadcom, Inc.

• Vmware, Inc.

• Ivanti

• Sophos

• Blackberry