Key Players in the Innerwear Sector: 2023-2030

Innerwear Industry | Forecast 2030

Innerwear Industry Data Book – Top Innerwear, Bottom Innerwear and Thermals & Baselayers Market

Fashion trends and consumer preferences are crucial drivers for the growth of the apparel market. Consumers seek to align their clothing choices with the latest styles, designs, and colors. Fashion shows, magazines, celebrities, and influencers heavily influence consumer preferences.

Innerwear Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Innerwear Industry USD 203.72 billion in 2022 5.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Top Innerwear Market Size USD 82.46 billion in 2022 5.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Bottom Innerwear Market Size USD 102.91 billion in 2022 5.4% CAGR (2023-2030)

Thermals and Baselayers Market Size USD 18.35 billion in 2022 7.3% CAGR (2023-2030)

Top Innerwear Market Growth and Trends

Top innerwear, such as bralettes and camisoles, are often designed to be stylish and can double as outerwear, giving people the option to showcase their innerwear as part of their outfits. Top innerwear has gained popularity and wider acceptance in recent years. This shift can be attributed to changing fashion trends, increased body positivity and inclusivity, and the desire for comfort and versatility in clothing choices.

The acceptance of top innerwear as a fashion statement is also reflected in the rise of lingerie-inspired fashion trends, and this trend has been seen on fashion runways, in street style, and on social media platforms, further contributing to the normalization of wearing innerwear as outerwear. The availability of a wider range of sizes, styles, and designs has made top innerwear more accessible to individuals with different body types.

Bottom Innerwear Market Growth and Trends

Bottom innerwear held the largest share of the overall innerwear market. Bottom innerwear refers to undergarments worn on the lower half of the body, including underwear, shapewear, and other types of intimate apparel. Bottom innerwear has gained significant popularity and attention among users in recent years. The focus on comfort, functionality, and personal style has led to an increased interest in different types of bottom innerwear. Brands have also expanded their offerings to cater to a broader range of body types, providing more inclusive options and styles.

Panties come in a wide range of styles, including briefs, bikinis, hipsters, thongs, and boyshorts. Each style differs based on coverage, rise, and fit. It allows individuals to choose the style that best suits their comfort and aesthetic preferences. Leggings are form-fitting, stretchy bottoms that cover the legs and are typically made of spandex or a blend of spandex and other fabrics. Both panties and leggings are popular bottom innerwear choices that offer comfort and style. Panties are primarily underwear designed for coverage and hygiene, while leggings provide coverage for the legs and can be worn as standalone bottoms or for layering.

Thermals and Baselayers Market Growth and Trends

Thermals and base layers are specialized types of innerwear designed to provide insulation and regulate body temperature in cold weather or during outdoor activities. Thermals are typically made from thermal fabrics such as Merino wool, synthetic blends, or cotton blends, whereas base layers are generally made from technical fabrics like polyester, nylon, or Merino wool. Both thermals and base layers play an essential role in providing comfort and regulating body temperature in cold weather or during outdoor activities. They provide insulation, moisture management, and breathability to ensure optimal performance and comfort.

Thermals and base layers are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, driven by the increasing popularity of activities like hiking, skiing, camping, and other winter sports.

Competitive Insights

The manufacturers in the innerwear market aim to achieve optimum business growth and a strong market position through the implementation of various strategies such as acquisitions, new product launches, collaborations, and strengthening of distribution networks in the global as well as regional markets. Innerwear manufacturers aim to strengthen their market positions by expanding their customer base through diversification of their product portfolios, incorporating a wide range of innerwear.

