Global Fertility Storage Industry Report 2023-2030

Fertility Storage Industry | Forecast 2030

Fertility Storage Industry Data Book – Egg Donation and Sperm Bank Market

The global fertility storage market size was valued at USD 8.74 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.51% from 2023 to 2030. New product approvals, commercialization of home-based diagnostic kits, increase in the incidence of infertility leading to higher diagnosis rate, and rise in awareness are some of the key factors expected to drive the market.

Fertility Storage Industry USD 8.74 billion in 2022 11.51% CAGR (2023-2030)

Egg Donation Market Size USD 3.7 billion in 2022 17.92% CAGR (2023-2030)

Sperm Bank Market Size USD 5.0 billion in 2022 3.56% CAGR (2023-2030)

Egg Donation Market Growth and Trends

The global egg donation market size was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.92% from 2023 to 2030. Some of the driving factors of the market are the increasing demand for donor eggs due to delaying pregnancy by the young generation, rising infertility due to unhealthy habits, and the high success rate of procedures. In the U.S., egg donors are not only compensated for the donation but can also negotiate their compensation amount based on the desirability of their eggs.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, the average age to have a baby in the U.S. increased to 26.3 years in 2016 when compared to 22.7 years in 1980. Furthermore, this age increased to 30.3 years for women with a college degree.

Younger women prefer their own eggs for IVF procedures; however, for women above 40 years of age use of donor eggs increases the success rate of conceiving as the quality and quantity of eggs decline after 40. Delay in pregnancy is a key factor responsible for the declining quality and quantity of own eggs.

Licensed fertility clinics offer counseling to couples having problems conceiving. Based on the severity of their problems, doctors and specialists plan IVF treatments for couples. Fertility clinics provide state-of-the-art equipment such as micromanipulation, non-invasive Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, and others. This factor is further expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Sperm Bank Market Growth & Trends

The global sperm bank market size is expected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 3.56% over the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by increasing incidence of male and female infertility, rising acceptance of sperm banking services, and government initiatives in Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART). Furthermore, increasing number of couples are planning to start family at later phase and hence are freezing their gametes. This is also contributing to the market expansion.

In women, rate of infertility decreases with age. Risks of complications during pregnancy also increase with age, resulting in the use of donor sperms or eggs. Rising trend of smoking is also affecting fertility in males and females. Female smokers achieve menopause earlier as compared to nonsmokers and are also at higher risk of miscarriage. In recent years, socioeconomic and demographic trends have increased the number of females seeking pregnancy during their late 30s and mid-40s. This also represents lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Rise in funding and supportive initiatives for ART has driven growth of the market. For instance, the Australian government funds the ART services under the Medicare Benefit Scheme. It supports the access to In vitro Fertilization (IVF) or ART for the people unable to have children. Other countries with supportive initiatives include U.K., Singapore, and Canada. Growing acceptance of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community is also a key market driver. This represents growing demand for sperm banking services in the country.

Competitive Insights

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of a large number of multinational and local market players. Companies operating in the market are adopting various strategies, such as service launches, facility expansion, and partnerships & collaborations, to gain higher market share.

